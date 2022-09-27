MATA and LeMoyne-Owen partner to bridge technology gap for bus riders

LeMoyne-Owen College students will bridge the technology gap for Memphis bus riders via a new partnership with Memphis Area Transit Authority to establish the Go901 Tech Team.

The partnership was announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the William Hudson Transit Center, 444 N. Main St.

The tech team will consist of LeMoyne-Owen students enrolled in tech-related majors. They will help bus riders use smartphones and the Go901 app to better navigate the local public transit system.

The Go901 app allows MATA bus riders to use their phones to purchase and scan bus tickets electronically and also track their bus rides.

MATA chief of staff Bacarra Maudlin said there is a technology gap between most bus riders and the complexities of the latest smartphones and apps such as Go901.

“There’s a need for training to help our riders take advantage of the technology through our Go901 app to ensure they have the best experience as we integrate this new technology,” Maudlin said.

The Go901 Tech Team will be present in the community at local MATA transit centers and community events to assist riders with queries regarding their bus trips.

“They will help with scheduling rides, purchasing tickets and using the MATA tracker to answer the age-old question of ‘where exactly is my bus?’ ” Maudlin said.

Maudlin added public transit is a vital part of a well-functioning community, and the Go901 Tech Team will expedite what for many can be the confusing process of finding their appropriate bus.

“Public transit is not a last resort, but a necessary component to a vibrant and forward-moving community,” Maudlin said. “Together, we can affect change to help residents take advantage of this innovation we have to offer.”