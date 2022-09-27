Read full article on original website
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
WJHG-TV
Be on the lookout for Hurricane Ian relief scams
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the studio today to share his welcomed tips on how to avoid scams. But today, he said to especially be on the lookout for Hurricane relief related scams because they are coming. Vecker said scam organizations are...
WJHG-TV
Local first responders ready to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In 2018 the Panhandle called for help after Hurricane Michael, and the call was answered. In March of 2022 Floridians answered the call again during local wildfires. Now is the chance for the Panhandle to return the favor. “The area that is getting hit right now...
WJHG-TV
Bay County offers ways to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County organizations are offering ways the community can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. As these organizations get ready to mobilize and head south to assist in recovery missions they want you to know you can help too. The Salvation Army will be providing...
Amid Hurricane Ian, City of Tallahassee provides aid
The City of Tallahassee are reportedly deploying crews, including Tallahassee's Fire Department and International Airport, to assist Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.
WCTV
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
WJHG-TV
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach residents reflect on Hurricane Michael as Ian strikes southwest Florida
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach residents can relate to dealing with the aftermath of a destructive storm as Hurricane Ian batters the Florida Peninsula. “We’re thinking of those folks where it’s going now, just the anxiety of a storm coming,” Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said. “They haven’t had a storm like that in a number of years in that area. So, our heart goes out to them.”
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Category 4 Major Hurricane Ian has made landfall near Cayo Costa, FL, with 150mph winds. That’s 7mph shy of a Category 5 Major Hurricane. Here’s the latest advisory from the NHC as of 1pm CDT... BULLETIN Hurricane Ian Advisory Number 24 NWS National...
WJHG-TV
BCSO headed to Charlotte County to assist local first responders
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are packed up and ready to hit the ground running in Southwest Florida. BCSO said it received its assignment on Thursday. Deputies will be going to Charlotte County, which is an area that was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. “You...
WJHG-TV
Florida Forest Service urges public to be cautious of fire danger
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The recent change in weather in the Panhandle could ignite a fiery problem. “You feel your lips getting dry and this wind blowing,” Forest Area Supervisor Wayne Rushing said. “Typically around this time of year in Florida we’re usually getting pretty dry right now.”
WJHG-TV
Bay County organizes blood drive in response to Hurricane Ian
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are hosting a blood drive to help out those affected by Hurricane Ian. The blood drive will take place September 29 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center in Southport, Florida. Bay County Emergency Services Administrative Officer Brooke Powell says that donating blood is one of the best ways to help out.
What Hurricane Michael taught local leaders about FEMA
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — As local leaders know all too well, the residents in South Florida will soon begin the long recovery process. There are things South Florida officials can do to help them through that process. The biggest struggle many Panhandle city and county leaders faced after Hurricane Michael was, and still is cooperation […]
Calhoun County business sending help, hot dogs to Hurricane victims
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Calhoun County honey farm is partnering with a truck driver to help feed Hurricane Ian victims and relief workers. They will drive a semi-truck full of hot dogs, buns, condiments, and supplies to South Florida on Saturday. They plan to feed 500 people each hour. Regional manager of Barkman Apiaries […]
WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold another briefing on Florida’s response to Hurricane Ian. The governor is set to be back in Tallahassee for the 1 p.m. update. Wednesday morning, DeSantis spoke in Tallahassee before traveling to Lake City in Columbia County. Late Wednesday...
WCTV
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
mypanhandle.com
Bay County home engulfed in flames
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At 2:10 Thursday afternoon, Bay County Emergency Officials were called to a home on fire. The home was located on Raccoon Rd., which turns off of Skunk Valley Rd. off of Hwy 77. Upon arrival, the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. At...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Hurricane Ian now hitting central Florida, residents here in our part of the panhandle can expect to see more than just some wind. Local community leaders say they are already seeing evacuees make their way to our area. So you may notice more traffic, and fewer vacant hotels.
