Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Cross-Border Payment Group Zepz Reaches Profitability in H1 ’22
Zepz, the group making remittance payments fair, fast and affordable by powering global cross-border remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave, recently announced the 2021 financial results that will be “published in its upcoming Companies House Listing Annual Report as well as an H1 ‘22 performance update, alongside the appointment of its new Group CFO, Robert Mitchell.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Capchase Integration with Xero to Offer SMBs Quick Access to Capital
Capchase, a provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able “to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store.”. Financial data will automatically...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nasdaq Listed Jupiter Wellness Lists on Blockchain Enhanced Upstream
Upstream has announced another reporting company trading on the blockchain-enhanced marketplace following the news that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) added its shares to Upstream. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) a company that offers over-the-counter health treatments, will trade as a digital security. Jupiter is a micro-cap with a current valuation of around $17 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding
Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Archax, BondEvalue to Deliver Solutions for Trading of Fractional Fixed Income Products
Archax and BondEvalue have announced a strategic partnership “to deliver digital solutions for the ownership, trading and custody of fractional fixed income products using blockchain technology.”. Archax, which claims to be the “first” and only Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated digital securities exchange, broker and custodian, will “enable their clients...
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations
7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
crowdfundinsider.com
Teslar Software to Enhance Quant Oak Bank’s Commercial Lending Strategy
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will “leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers.”. William Gonzalez, EVP of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech VC QED Investors Acquires Lingua Franca Search
QED Investors, one of the top VC firms focusing on Fintech, has acquired boutique search firm Lingua Franca Search. QED already held a majority stake in the firm, but the company increased its ownership as part of a strategic focus of investing in firms providing “portfolio support capabilities.”. QED...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore
Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
crowdfundinsider.com
SpiderRock Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Solution
Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that SpiderRock Technology Services, a “high-performance” algorithmic execution and risk management technology provider to institutional trading clients, as well as agency broker-dealer and market data provider, has “deployed the Validus platform for trade surveillance, initially for the firm’s client activity in futures and options on futures contracts.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors
The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads $8.5M Seed Funding for Bitquery to Support Development of Blockchain Data Solutions
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, led a $8.5 million seed funding round for Bitquery as part of its ongoing drive “to support innovative blockchain data solution providers.”. The investment round was “co-led by dao5, with Susquehanna, DHVC, INCE Capital, and angel investors from Google...
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC, Nova Credit to Offer Borderless International Credit Checking
Nova Credit, which claims to be one of the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureaus, announced that it has partnered with HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) in order “to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe.”
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
crowdfundinsider.com
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Accounting Processes
Recurly, Inc., a subscription management and billing platform for high-growth brands, has announced an agreement to acquire LeapRev, a revenue recognition and forecasting solution. This acquisition will “create a single source for subscription management, recurring billing, and revenue management that empowers Recurly customers to better focus on driving growth among...
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G
Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
After Raising $35 Million Under Reg CF and Reg A+, Atlis Motor Vehicles Trades on Nasdaq, Creates Gains for Early Investors
Atlis Motor Vehicles, an EV company, listed its shares on the Nasdaq this week trading under the ticker symbol AMV. One of the most interesting aspects of the initial public offering (IPO) is the fact that Atlis first raised capital under Reg CF as well as Reg A+ creating an opportunity for retail investors to capture early gains typically only available for big VCs.
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Charges the Hydrogen Technology Company, Executives for Allegations Regarding Unregistered “Sales of Crypto Asset Securities”
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SECI has filed charges against The Hydrogen Technology Corporation, former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, and Tyler Ostern, the CEO of Moonwalkers Trading Limited, for allegations regarding the sale of unregistered “crypto asset securities” of Hydro. The SEC also alleges that the defendants pursued a plot to manipulate the trading of Hydro.
Comments / 0