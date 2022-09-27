ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Cross-Border Payment Group Zepz Reaches Profitability in H1 ’22

Zepz, the group making remittance payments fair, fast and affordable by powering global cross-border remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave, recently announced the 2021 financial results that will be “published in its upcoming Companies House Listing Annual Report as well as an H1 ‘22 performance update, alongside the appointment of its new Group CFO, Robert Mitchell.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Capchase Integration with Xero to Offer SMBs Quick Access to Capital

Capchase, a provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able “to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store.”. Financial data will automatically...
SMALL BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Nasdaq Listed Jupiter Wellness Lists on Blockchain Enhanced Upstream

Upstream has announced another reporting company trading on the blockchain-enhanced marketplace following the news that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) added its shares to Upstream. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) a company that offers over-the-counter health treatments, will trade as a digital security. Jupiter is a micro-cap with a current valuation of around $17 million.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Banking#Mena#Open Innovation#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Banking Finance#Salt Edge
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding

Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Archax, BondEvalue to Deliver Solutions for Trading of Fractional Fixed Income Products

Archax and BondEvalue have announced a strategic partnership “to deliver digital solutions for the ownership, trading and custody of fractional fixed income products using blockchain technology.”. Archax, which claims to be the “first” and only Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated digital securities exchange, broker and custodian, will “enable their clients...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations

7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Teslar Software to Enhance Quant Oak Bank’s Commercial Lending Strategy

Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will “leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers.”. William Gonzalez, EVP of...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech VC QED Investors Acquires Lingua Franca Search

QED Investors, one of the top VC firms focusing on Fintech, has acquired boutique search firm Lingua Franca Search. QED already held a majority stake in the firm, but the company increased its ownership as part of a strategic focus of investing in firms providing “portfolio support capabilities.”. QED...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore

Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

SpiderRock Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Solution

Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that SpiderRock Technology Services, a “high-performance” algorithmic execution and risk management technology provider to institutional trading clients, as well as agency broker-dealer and market data provider, has “deployed the Validus platform for trade surveillance, initially for the firm’s client activity in futures and options on futures contracts.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors

The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

HSBC, Nova Credit to Offer Borderless International Credit Checking

Nova Credit, which claims to be one of the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureaus, announced that it has partnered with HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) in order “to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe.”
CREDITS & LOANS
crowdfundinsider.com

NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday

Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
SMALL BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software

PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Accounting Processes

Recurly, Inc., a subscription management and billing platform for high-growth brands, has announced an agreement to acquire LeapRev, a revenue recognition and forecasting solution. This acquisition will “create a single source for subscription management, recurring billing, and revenue management that empowers Recurly customers to better focus on driving growth among...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G

Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

After Raising $35 Million Under Reg CF and Reg A+, Atlis Motor Vehicles Trades on Nasdaq, Creates Gains for Early Investors

Atlis Motor Vehicles, an EV company, listed its shares on the Nasdaq this week trading under the ticker symbol AMV. One of the most interesting aspects of the initial public offering (IPO) is the fact that Atlis first raised capital under Reg CF as well as Reg A+ creating an opportunity for retail investors to capture early gains typically only available for big VCs.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Charges the Hydrogen Technology Company, Executives for Allegations Regarding Unregistered “Sales of Crypto Asset Securities”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SECI has filed charges against The Hydrogen Technology Corporation, former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, and Tyler Ostern, the CEO of Moonwalkers Trading Limited, for allegations regarding the sale of unregistered “crypto asset securities” of Hydro. The SEC also alleges that the defendants pursued a plot to manipulate the trading of Hydro.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy