DeKalb picks up several wins following schedule changes
Schools from DeKalb County secured nine high school football wins on Sept. 29, after 16 games were moved from Sept. 30 to Sept. 29 due to possible inclement weather. Lakeside, Stephenson, Redan, Miller Grove, Arabia Mountain, Chamblee, Marist, Druid Hills, and Decatur were all victorious on Sept. 29, with Cedar Grove (Oct. 1) and St. Pius X Catholic (Oct. 3) yet to play. Stephenson, Redan Miller Grove, Arabia Mountain, Chamblee, and Decatur all picked up region wins in the process.
Arabia Mountain starts region play with blowout win
Arabia Mountain High School’s football team started a five-game stretch against region opponents with a 42-16 win over Lithonia at Hallford Stadium on Sept. 29. The Arabia Mountain Rams were led by a six-touchdown game from sophomore quarterback Julian Shanks. After scoring the first touchdown on the ground, Shanks threw for 263 yards and scored five additional touchdowns.
Former metro Atlanta high school basketball standout diagnosed with cancer
TYRONE, Ga. — A former star high school basketball player from metro Atlanta has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his college team. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Myles Rice was a top 15 college basketball prospect when he played for Sandy Creek High...
MLK Lions sweep last regular season cross-country meet
Martin Luther King Jr. High School’s boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams came away with a sweep in the final DeKalb County School District (DCSD) regular season meet of the season at the Arabia Mountain High School course on Sept. 27. The win marked the third cross-country meet...
Griffin, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
Major changes happening to annual AJC Peachtree Road race in 2023
ATLANTA — Big changes are coming to the 54th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race next year and how you register. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. For the first time in more than 30 years there will not be a lottery. Participation will be...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Officials Spalding County teen missing for over a year, could be in Atlanta
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are continuing the search for any information about a Spalding County teen girl who has been missing for over a year and a half. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 17-year-old Kelsea Taylor was last seen on Feb. 27, 2021 in Griffin, Georgia.
WEATHER UPDATE: Ian regains strength, becomes Category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to regain hurricane status overnight Thursday before reaching the South Carolina coast on Friday, bringing tropical storm conditions and the potential for life-threatening storm surge to coastal Georgia.
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as...
Three Forsyth County high schools make top 25 list for best in Georgia
Lambert High School(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A new study ranks several of Forsyth County’s high schools as the best in the state. Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in Georgia this week. The county’s highest-rated high school is Lambert High School, which ranks No. 4.
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
Clayton County switching to virtual learning Friday because of storm
Clayton County students will switch to virtual learning Friday as a precaution against forecasted inclement weather beca...
Wreck shuts down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A two-vehicle wreck has shut down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood putting traffic at a standstill. DeKalb County firefighter crews said the crash happened by Loveless Drive. The area is near Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. At least three people are hurt but...
Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
Atlanta Public Schools announced it will cancel or postpone sporting events and other activities on Friday and Saturday because of Hurricane Ian.
Ashcroft Capital Acquires Four Communities in Atlanta
The properties are located in McDonough, Kennesaw and Dallas, Ga. and total 1,080 units. Ashcroft Capital has expanded its multifamily portfolio in the metro Atlanta area with the acquisition of four communities that are all nearly fully occupied. The firm acquired the four communities for an undisclosed price. The portfolio...
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
