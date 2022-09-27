Schools from DeKalb County secured nine high school football wins on Sept. 29, after 16 games were moved from Sept. 30 to Sept. 29 due to possible inclement weather. Lakeside, Stephenson, Redan, Miller Grove, Arabia Mountain, Chamblee, Marist, Druid Hills, and Decatur were all victorious on Sept. 29, with Cedar Grove (Oct. 1) and St. Pius X Catholic (Oct. 3) yet to play. Stephenson, Redan Miller Grove, Arabia Mountain, Chamblee, and Decatur all picked up region wins in the process.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO