Dekalb County, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb picks up several wins following schedule changes

Schools from DeKalb County secured nine high school football wins on Sept. 29, after 16 games were moved from Sept. 30 to Sept. 29 due to possible inclement weather. Lakeside, Stephenson, Redan, Miller Grove, Arabia Mountain, Chamblee, Marist, Druid Hills, and Decatur were all victorious on Sept. 29, with Cedar Grove (Oct. 1) and St. Pius X Catholic (Oct. 3) yet to play. Stephenson, Redan Miller Grove, Arabia Mountain, Chamblee, and Decatur all picked up region wins in the process.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Arabia Mountain starts region play with blowout win

Arabia Mountain High School’s football team started a five-game stretch against region opponents with a 42-16 win over Lithonia at Hallford Stadium on Sept. 29. The Arabia Mountain Rams were led by a six-touchdown game from sophomore quarterback Julian Shanks. After scoring the first touchdown on the ground, Shanks threw for 263 yards and scored five additional touchdowns.
LITHONIA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

MLK Lions sweep last regular season cross-country meet

Martin Luther King Jr. High School’s boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams came away with a sweep in the final DeKalb County School District (DCSD) regular season meet of the season at the Arabia Mountain High School course on Sept. 27. The win marked the third cross-country meet...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Griffin, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Griffin, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Griffin High School football team will have a game with Spalding High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
GRIFFIN, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
ATHENS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as...
HAMPTON, GA
multihousingnews.com

Ashcroft Capital Acquires Four Communities in Atlanta

The properties are located in McDonough, Kennesaw and Dallas, Ga. and total 1,080 units. Ashcroft Capital has expanded its multifamily portfolio in the metro Atlanta area with the acquisition of four communities that are all nearly fully occupied. The firm acquired the four communities for an undisclosed price. The portfolio...
MCDONOUGH, GA

