Oregon State

2022 Oregon November general election: What's on your ballot

By Alia Beard Rau, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

Oregonians in November will select a new governor, several new members of Congress and a slate of state lawmakers. They'll be asked to weigh in on ballot measures about guns and legislative walkouts. Many also will have county and local candidates and ballot measures to consider.

The Statesman Journal is covering numerous state and local issues and races. As voters begin to fill out their ballots, here's information about key election dates and links to more detailed stories about individual races.

Impact of the Rajneeshee: The history behind Oregon's most significant voter access restriction

Key dates

Oct. 18 : Last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

Oct. 19 : Ballots mailed to voters.

Nov. 8 : Election Day.

Know before you vote: A guide to voting rights in Oregon

Governor

Oregon voters on Nov. 8 will choose from among five candidates to be the state's next governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek, Libertarian R Leon Noble and Constitution Party candidate Donice Noelle Smith.

Candidates' positions:

Ballot measures

Measure 114 : Gun laws

Legislature

Senate District 11: Keizer attorney Richard Walsh, state Sen. Kim Thatcher vie in Oregon Senate race

House District 17 : Republican Ed Diehl runs unopposed

House District 19: Will November election flip South Salem district?

House District 23 : Farmer, retiree vie for Oregon House District 23

Counties

Marion County: Commissioner races

Cities

Salem $300M bond proposal: What will it pay for?

Woodburn : Mayor won't seek re-election

Comments / 4

B Banner
3d ago

You don’t get to vote on if you can take constitutional rights away. It’s not legal. The results either way are null and void. Only the US senate with a 2/3 majority can legally do that.

Reply
5
MAC28
3d ago

I really hope this motivates people to vote this unconstitutional measure down like it should be.

Reply
6
robert johnson
3d ago

democrats want to take away gun rights, that should force them from running for any political office anytime in their lifetimes. if that's how they feel, they should move to Russia EU or Venezuela/Cuba

Reply
2
eugeneweekly.com

Up in Smoke

To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
opb.org

State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution

Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
OREGON STATE
