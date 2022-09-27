Read full article on original website
Related
Judge abruptly ends testy hearing after Darrell Brooks fails to answer key self-representation questions
WAUKESHA - Whether Darrell Brooks Jr. can represent himself at his homicide and reckless endangerment trial beginning Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court remains a wide open question. It's a question that Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow was supposed to answer during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. It didn't go smoothly. ...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
Comments / 0