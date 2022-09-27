Read full article on original website
An Upstate man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2019 drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ after afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
The family of the man fatally shot by Greenville County Deputies earlier this week, is seeking answer’s after he was shot and killed on Wednesday.
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night.
WYFF4.com
Elderly Abbeville County man with early stages of dementia goes missing, police say
HONEA PATH, S.C. — A man with early stages of dementia has gone missing, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s office. Jorge Gonzalez, 77, was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday in Honea Path near the Whiteflag Drive area, deputies said in a Facebook post. Deputies said Gonzalez...
WJCL
Investigation underway after 1-year-old South Carolina girl victim of homicide
A South Carolina baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, officials said Tuesday. Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head. Cason said...
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Greenville County Wednesday evening. The two vehicle collision happened on North Poinsett Highway and Tubbs Mountain Road in Travelers Rest.
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
FOX Carolina
Sheriff: ‘Justice served’ after man accused of killing Sgt. Jumper found guilty
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County’s Sheriff Hobart Lewis responded after a man, who was accused of killing a deputy, was found guilty in a trial. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a jury found Ray Kelly, a man accused of killing Sgt. Conley Jumper during a traffic stop in 2020, guilty of murder. The judge sentenced Kelly to life in prison.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has now released the results of the autopsy on 34 year old Terrance Maurice Sligh, the suspect that was fatally shot during a run in with deputies Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
Man drives stolen motorcycle into SC lake during chase, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a stolen motorcycle into Lake Hartwell. On Aug. 17, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's help identifying a person who led deputies on a pursuit in the Timberlake One area near Townville.
On the fourth day of the trial the jury found Kelly guilty of murder and and sentenced him to life in prison.
Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take […]
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
WYFF4.com
Autopsy results released on Greenville County child found dead in plastic bin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — More than two months after her death, autopsy results were released Tuesday for the 4-year-old Greenville County girl who authorities say was suffocated by her half-brother. Joanna J. Lockaby's body was found on July 19 behind a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer after...
The suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing Greenville Co. deputy found guilty of murder, sentenced to life
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Both the prosecution and defense have rested their cases in the trial against Ray Kelly after the defendant said he did not intend to take the stand. The jury found Kelly guilty of murder and a judge sentenced him to life in prison. When instructing...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in Greenwood apartment shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting happened at the Village at Glenhaven apartments on New Market Street. All three people who were injured were taken to the...
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update after deadly deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County
Fox Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter stopped by TR Makers Co. in Travelers Rest to discuss Halloween Decorations you can make on your own!. Governor Henry McMaster announces that a state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Coroner, SLED called to deputy-involved shooting...
