Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Regional Health canceling elective procedures during Hurricane Ian

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland Regional Health decided Tuesday to cancel elective procedures as it prepares for Hurricane Ian.

Ian is expected to bring heavy rain as it makes landfall somewhere o Florida’s west coast some time this Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian: Publix stores closing in Tampa Bay

Elective procedures scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be canceled as part of the hospital’s precautions. Doctor office visits and urgent care appointments will also be canceled on these days.

The hospital’s corporate office will also be closed.

“The safety of our patients, their families, and our team members remains our utmost concern as Hurricane Ian approaches,” the hospital said. “Lakeland Regional Health’s Emergency Management team vigorously prepares in advance for all patient and team member needs during weather emergencies.”

Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and Emergency Department will stay open as normal.

Bay News 9

The Grady Train caravan leaves Polk County for Fort Myers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the caravan of sheriff’s deputy vehicles pulled away, their sirens screamed the welcoming sound that help is on the way. That’s the message and the mission of more than two dozen Polk County deputies, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers on their way to storm victims in Fort Myers.
POLK COUNTY, FL
