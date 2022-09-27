St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes

Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County residents brace for Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll trickles in: up to 21 fatalities, and counting
At least 21 people have died, but more unconfirmed deaths are likely to push that total higher in the days to come. As many as 21 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Ian, Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said, and that number is likely to climb higher.
floridapolitics.com
Four more counties added to federal disaster declaration
Central Florida has experienced flooding of historic proportions in the storm's wake. Now it’s Central Florida’s turn to have the full force of the federal government help alleviate the misery left after Hurricane Ian’s trip across the state. Orange, Osecola, Polk and Seminole Counties are being added...
Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?
TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?. That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian. Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.
floridapolitics.com
‘These cities and their people will recover’: Francis Suarez tours Hurricane Ian wreckage
‘For now, we offer what we can to begin the process of rebuilding.’. Three days after announcing the deployment of emergency response personnel to Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez visited the Gulf Coast to tour the wreckage the near-Category 5 storm left behind. In...
floridapolitics.com
FDOT: Section of I-75 closed in Southwest Florida due to rising water
State officials are relaying information to map apps. Because of rising water, a section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port has been closed in both directions. The closures affect I-75 and Florida State Road 93 in both directions, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) late Friday. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google and Apple Maps over the closures.
floridapolitics.com
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark
Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
floridapolitics.com
City of St. Pete lays out debris response
Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
LIVE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after Hurricane Ian
There are still some closures in Tampa Bay in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but many area bridges are open following the storm.
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete to reopen all parks and rec facilities Monday
The city announced that the St. Pete Pier, the Municipal Marina, the Albert Whitted Airport and The Coliseum will all reopen Friday. The City of St. Petersburg has announced several facilities will reopen after shutting down in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The city announced that the St. Pete Pier, the...
floridapolitics.com
As Hurricane Ian batters Southwest Florida, nearly 125K are without power in Tampa Bay
Thousands are already without power. As the Tampa Bay region begins feeling the early effects of Hurricane Ian, thousands of power outages are already being reported. Duke Energy is reporting about 77,000 outages in and around Pinellas County, as of 4 p.m. Outages are most widespread in south county, with...
Pinellas Update: Mandatory Evacuation Order Lifted For All Zones Effective 9 A.M.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla – Mandatory evacuation orders for Pinellas County lifted for all evacuation zones, mobile home communities, and residential health care facilities effective 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Residents who evacuated due to the hurricane threat may return home using caution. County crews and
Largo road shutdown due to sparking power line
News Channel 8's Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.
floridapolitics.com
Power back for 766,000 FPL customers, others face ‘prolonged outages’ after Hurricane Ian
Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties had the most customers still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) crews worked through the night to restore power for more than half a million customers across the state. By early Thursday evening, nearly 766,000 customers had their lights back on. About 1.24 million await help.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete officials announce debris collection details
September 30, 2022 - Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, the City of St. Petersburg will start collecting debris from residences. However, according to the release, workers will only take green vegetation. Officials also ask residents to separate household garbage or construction materials. Residents can leave the vegetation on the edge of their property if it does not block meters, garbage cans or trees. The collection will follow typical sanitation routes, and there is no need to ask for service. The city may not collect the debris on the first scheduled trash pickup date, and the release states that covering the entire city will take time. Residents can also take yard waste to one of five city brush sites, which offer extended hours of 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Friday until Sunday, Oct. 8. For locations, visit the website here.
Hurricane Ian tracker 12:30 am: Sarasota-Naples area under great threat
The National Hurricane Center is anticipating "life-threatening storm surge" and "catastrophic winds" as Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall on Florida's West Coast Wednesday.
