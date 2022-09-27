ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

S.C. governor gives update about Ian’s impact on state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian on Friday bore down on South Carolina for its second landfall, Gov. Henry McMaster offered an update on preparations and response to the storm. McMaster warned the public to remain aware of the danger from Ian as areas flood and to remain vigilant....
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina coast

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian made its second landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. Video and pictures coming from the South Carolina coast show dangerous winds and flooding. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Grand...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

3PM update on Hurricane Ian's path through SC

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
FOX Carolina

LIVE: Hourly updates as remnants of Ian push through SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team will have live hourly updates on-air, on our website and on our streaming apps as Ian impacts the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian officially made its second landfall in Georgetown, SC shortly after 2 p.m. Shortly before 5 p.m. it...
GEORGETOWN, SC
FOX Carolina

McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean. South...
ENVIRONMENT
blufftontoday.com

Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Politics State#Politics Federal#Hurricane Ian#Columbia#Fox
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

President approves State of Emergency for South Carolina

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. What this means is federal assistance will now be available to supplement local response efforts to emergency conditions resulting from the storm. According to the order, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX Carolina

Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Newest track for Ian, timeline for Upstate impacts

Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, on Friday. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster and SC Emergency Management have...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy