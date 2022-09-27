Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
S.C. governor gives update about Ian’s impact on state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian on Friday bore down on South Carolina for its second landfall, Gov. Henry McMaster offered an update on preparations and response to the storm. McMaster warned the public to remain aware of the danger from Ian as areas flood and to remain vigilant....
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina coast
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian made its second landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. Video and pictures coming from the South Carolina coast show dangerous winds and flooding. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Grand...
FOX Carolina
HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits.
FOX Carolina
3PM update on Hurricane Ian's path through SC
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF.
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
FOX Carolina
SC electric companies bringing out of state assistance for power restoration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 3:35 p.m. there are 211,013 people without power in the state. Dominion Energy said Friday their company had brought in approximately 40 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia. It also brought in contract line workers from TN and Md. “We’re starting...
FOX Carolina
LIVE: Hourly updates as remnants of Ian push through SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team will have live hourly updates on-air, on our website and on our streaming apps as Ian impacts the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian officially made its second landfall in Georgetown, SC shortly after 2 p.m. Shortly before 5 p.m. it...
FOX Carolina
McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean. South...
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
President approves State of Emergency for South Carolina
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. What this means is federal assistance will now be available to supplement local response efforts to emergency conditions resulting from the storm. According to the order, the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
FOX Carolina
Newest track for Ian, timeline for Upstate impacts
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, on Friday. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster and SC Emergency Management have...
blufftontoday.com
Jasper, Beaufort counties declare state of emergency, shelter opens Thursday
After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for the entire state Wednesday, both Jasper and Beaufort counties also declared a state of emergency in their counties. The emergency declarations were based on the threat of severe weather throughout the state due to Hurricane Ian. The Town...
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
