Tennessee State

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New Tennessee law requires teachers to list and post classroom materials online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A push for more transparency in school libraries strikes up a controversial debate, especially now that the term “library” is being expanded to also define content that’s located inside the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 received Governor Bill Lee’s signature back on March 24th. Lee said the law would ensure that parents are aware of what’s available to students in their libraries, but not everyone agrees with the move.
TENNESSEE STATE
Overton County News

Key state cabinet leadership transitions announced

Governor Bill Lee on Thursday, May 5 announced the appointments of Deputy Governor Butch Eley to also serve as Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Jim Bryson to serve as Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration (F&A). As Transportation Commissioner, Butch Eley will lead strategic infrastructure...
TENNESSEE STATE
Overton County News

Criteria set for West’s replacement at TCAT

Tennessee Board of Regents approved its college system budget proposals for next year, reviewed reports on enrollment and graduation figures, and more during its Fall quarterly meeting Friday, Sept. 23. Meeting at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, the board also approved criteria for the next president of Tennessee College...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Overton County News

Commodities distribution set for Oct. 6

Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Overton County’s Hanging Limb community on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hanging Limb Fire Department. Sign up will be available at the distribution site. This project is funded under a grant contract...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Axios Nashville

The rise of remote work in Tennessee

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe share of Tennesseans primarily working from home more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.By the numbers: Survey results show 14% of people in Tennessee primarily worked from home in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2019.The national figure stood at 17.9% in 2021.Read about how some of Nashville's largest companies reimagined their approach to office work during the pandemic
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WSMV

Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
TENNESSEE STATE
Overton County News

OCN website paywall to return

When COVID-19 hit more than two years ago, Overton County News wanted to keep the community connected, informed, and In The Know, so we dropped our paywall and made our website free to everyone during a time when families and friends where not able to be together. As our community...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee

(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Tennessee volunteers already in Florida as Hurricane Ian looms

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the Gulf Coast braces for landfall of Hurricane Ian, some local volunteers are already on the ground getting shelter and supplies in place. The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee said they sent three people to Florida to help get evacuation shelters prepared before the hurricane makes landfall. The local […]
TENNESSEE STATE

