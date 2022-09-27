Read full article on original website
Advisory group projects looming deficits in Tennessee road and highway project funding
Higher road construction costs and the increased use of electric and fuel efficient vehicles will take an increasing bite out of revenues needed to keep Tennessee’s public road and bridges repaired and replaced, a government advisory group told lawmakers Wednesday. By 2040, 10% of all vehicles on Tennessee’s roadways...
Ritter Communications receives $3.8 million grant to upgrade broadband in Tennessee
Ritter Communications has been awarded a $3.8 million grant from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP) to bring high-speed 100% fiber internet services to communities in western Shelby County. The company will use this grant to upgrade broadband services to residents in the Northaven, Locke,...
New Tennessee law requires teachers to list and post classroom materials online
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A push for more transparency in school libraries strikes up a controversial debate, especially now that the term “library” is being expanded to also define content that’s located inside the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 received Governor Bill Lee’s signature back on March 24th. Lee said the law would ensure that parents are aware of what’s available to students in their libraries, but not everyone agrees with the move.
Key state cabinet leadership transitions announced
Governor Bill Lee on Thursday, May 5 announced the appointments of Deputy Governor Butch Eley to also serve as Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Jim Bryson to serve as Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration (F&A). As Transportation Commissioner, Butch Eley will lead strategic infrastructure...
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
Criteria set for West’s replacement at TCAT
Tennessee Board of Regents approved its college system budget proposals for next year, reviewed reports on enrollment and graduation figures, and more during its Fall quarterly meeting Friday, Sept. 23. Meeting at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, the board also approved criteria for the next president of Tennessee College...
Meet the Candidates: John Gentry for Tennessee governor
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
Commodities distribution set for Oct. 6
Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Overton County’s Hanging Limb community on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hanging Limb Fire Department. Sign up will be available at the distribution site. This project is funded under a grant contract...
From East To West Tennessee, Farms Offer Outdoor Family Activities This Fall
NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more than...
The rise of remote work in Tennessee
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe share of Tennesseans primarily working from home more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.By the numbers: Survey results show 14% of people in Tennessee primarily worked from home in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2019.The national figure stood at 17.9% in 2021.Read about how some of Nashville's largest companies reimagined their approach to office work during the pandemic
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
Meet the Candidates: Federal and state office seekers answer our questionnaire
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
OCN website paywall to return
When COVID-19 hit more than two years ago, Overton County News wanted to keep the community connected, informed, and In The Know, so we dropped our paywall and made our website free to everyone during a time when families and friends where not able to be together. As our community...
Tennessee first responders in Florida prepared for hurricane aftermath
Tennesseans are on the ground in Florida getting prepared to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
American Red Cross offering expedited training for new Tennessee volunteers
The American Red Cross is sending volunteers to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian relief. But the organization is offering training sessions throughout our area to enlist the help of volunteers.
Special legislative committee created to review violent crime, repeat offenders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special committee has been formed ahead of the next Tennessee legislative session to determine if any state legislation needs to be implemented to prevent violent crimes in our cities. The state’s top republicans who formed this committee say after recent violent events here in Memphis...
More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee
(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
Opinion | Lawsuit: Walgreens saturated Tennessee with narcotics | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC says Tennessee is fifth in the country when it comes to people per capita dying from opioids. A new lawsuit says it's putting the blame on one company, Walgreens. The suit alleges, "Walgreens utterly saturated the state of Tennessee with narcotics." In 14 years,...
Tennessee volunteers already in Florida as Hurricane Ian looms
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the Gulf Coast braces for landfall of Hurricane Ian, some local volunteers are already on the ground getting shelter and supplies in place. The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee said they sent three people to Florida to help get evacuation shelters prepared before the hurricane makes landfall. The local […]
