Buffalo Bills Sign a Player on Wednesday They Desperately Need
The Buffalo Bills are going through adversity over the last week, as the team suffered its first loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium this past Sunday. It’s not just the fact they lost, but the way it happened. 21-19 in intense heat that caused a number of players to experience cramping and heat exhaustion. Despite that, the Bills had multiple chances to win and gained nearly 500 yards of total offense.
Is The Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox Dating A Celebrity?
The Buffalo Bills are the odd-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, but it looks like one of their players is already a champion when it comes to dating. There has been a rumor on Twitter that the Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is dating a celebrity. According to...
Buffalo Bills Are Wearing This Uniform For The First Time This Season
It's crazy to think that we haven't seen the Bills in anything other than blue so far in the regular season. That will change this weekend, but what combo will they wear?. Who would have thought that people would be so invested in what the Bills wear on the field? The debates go on about what looks good and what doesn't. Some of the combinations people LOVE...others they HATE! Here's what we have available:
Bills Fans Need to Root Even More For Dawson Knox Touchdowns
The Buffalo Bills will be playing at the Baltimore Ravens for their week 4 matchup this Sunday. The 2-1 Bills are nursing a ton of injuries, as 13 players were on the injury report with an injury designation on Wednesday. That includes Dawson Knox, who left Sunday's game in Miami....
New Buffalo Bills Cornerback Was A Fan Before He Signed Here
It's funny how quickly things can change in the NFL. Not just for the fans, but for the players too!. One day your team is sitting at the top of the division and looking like there's a lot of space between them and everyone else below them. The next day they lose a bunch of players to injury and find themselves looking up at a different division leader. It's all part of the game.
The Worst Weather Games Played By The Buffalo Bills Since 2000
There's a reason why people say any team can win on "any given Sunday" in the NFL. One of the factors to add in...the weather!. You can have an incredible team and still find a way to lose to an awful one. Sometimes your team is just having an "off" day. But sometimes it's the weather that has a huge impact on the outcome.
Bills Fans Think the NFL Is Out to Get Them Based Off Crazy Stat
The Buffalo Bills, you could easily argue, should be 3-0 right now. The Bills obliterated the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans in the first two weeks of the season, before falling to the Miami Dolphins 21-19. The Bills faced an array of injuries to key players heading into the...
Dane Jackson Returns To Practice For The Buffalo Bills
It's a huge understatement to say that the Bills are struggling with injuries lately. But they did have a glimmer of hope today. Dane Jackson filled in nicely after the departure of Bills cornerback Levi Wallace for the first game and a half of the Bills season. Unfortunately, that nice start was halted by an injury just before halftime as the Bills took on the Titans on Monday night football.
Josh Allen Was First NFL Player This Season To Do This
The Buffalo Bills are looking to rebound after a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. Even though the Bills lost the game, their star quarterback Josh Allen played well. He threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns. With those 400 yards, Josh became the first NFL player...
Bills Players Sing Backstreet Boys Song in Hilarious Locker Room Video
The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of their 2022 regular season, as they prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1 pm. The Bills sit at 2-1 -- a half-game back of the Miami Dolphins who lost against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Bills...
Sean McDermott Rules Out Three Bills Player Against Baltimore
The Buffalo Bills will play the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday for their week 4 matchup. The game matches up two teams who have been playing extremely well on offense and can pass the ball all over the field. However, the Bills are still dealing with a significant number of injuries,...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Game With Serious Head Injury
The NFL’s week 4 schedule kicked off on Thursday night with the Miami Dolphins playing at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins are 3-0 and coming off a big win over the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The big story from that game, other than the extreme...
Bills Fans Donating Money to Help Support Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa
There are certain games that capture the attention of the sports world and even extending outside the sports world. That was the case on Thursday night for the Miami Dolphins at the Cincinnati Bengals on Amazon Prime. Towards the end of the first half, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked...
15 Players Listed on the Buffalo Bills Injury Report
The Buffalo Bills finished up practice on Wednesday, as they get ready for another road game, this time in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday at 1 pm. The big news this past Sunday in Miami were the number of injuries the Bills were dealing with; whether it was the list of players who did not play at all or the players who left because of injury.
6 Former Buffalo Bills Nominated For The Hall Of Fame
The NFL announced its list of nominees for the 2023 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame this week and six former Buffalo Bills players made the list. Here are the six former Bills Players that could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Ruben Brown -...
New Bills Player Xavier Rhodes Already On The Injured List
The Bills have really been hit hard by the injury truck. They just signed a new player to help get them through...and he's injured too. The last couple years, it feels as though the Bills have really dodged bullets so to speak when it comes to the injury list. There have been a couple nagging injuries but nothing like they're seeing this year.
Buffalo Sabres Taking a Bus Instead of a Plane For Road Trips?
The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road last night, 4-1. The game was definitely not one to remember for Buffalo, as the Blue Jackets dominated them entirely, especially in the first and third periods. The Sabres are two weeks away from their first regular season...
Top 12 Memes From Ken Dorsey’s Epic Moment
It’s been a few days, but all of us are still talking about that one epic moment at the Bills-Dolphins game. When the buzzer sounded, the cameras cut to the coaching box, and we saw Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lose it. (What did that iPad do to you?)
Looks Like a Former Buffalo Bills Player Quietly Retires
The Buffalo Bills are going through some injury concerns at the moment, with two players on season-ending injured reserve (Micah Hyde, Tommy Doyle), and another two player who are expected to miss multiple week (Christian Benford, Jake Kumerow). The Bills lost right tackle Spencer Brown to a heat illness on...
Report: The Buffalo Sabres Are Interested in Star 40-Goal Scorer
The Buffalo Bills have dominated the headlines in Western New York over the last three years (and really, the past decade), but the Buffalo Sabres are back. The Sabres played a preseason game last night at KeyBank Center, which saw Buffalo win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Forward Brandon Biro, who has spent time with the Rochester Americans, scored two goals in the win.
