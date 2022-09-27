ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Brevard opens three storm shelters for residents

By Dave Berman, Florida Today
 5 days ago

Brevard County opened three storm shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approaches.

County officials say the shelters are primarily for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas needing safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian.

But they also are open to any residents who don't feel safe in their homes.

The storm is expected to begin impacting the county Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

These shelters will be pet-friendly, and will be available for special needs and general population:

  • Max K. Rodes Community Center, 3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne.
  • Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 N Cocoa Blvd., Sharpes.
  • Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne.

Space Coast Area Transit has regular bus routes that residents can take to get to any of the three county shelters that have opened for Hurricane Ian.

The routes are:

  • Walter Butler Community Center: Routes 1 and 11.
  • Wickham Community Center: Routes 28 and 29.
  • Rodes Park Community Center: Routes 20 and 25.

Residents with special needs who need transportation to a shelter are asked to call 2-1-1 for assistance.

The shelters will provide food.

But residents going to shelters will need to take their own supplies, including bedding, folding chairs or sleeping bags; any needed medications; multiple changes of clothing and sturdy shoes; personal hygiene items; and entertainment items, such as games, cards, books or magazines.

For more information about this and other Hurricane Ian questions, call the Community Information Hotline at 2-1-1.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY . Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @bydaveberman .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Hurricane Ian: Brevard opens three storm shelters for residents

ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 18: Volusia is under a hurricane warning

The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
