Hurricane Ian: Brevard opens three storm shelters for residents

Brevard County opened three storm shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approaches.

County officials say the shelters are primarily for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas needing safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian.

But they also are open to any residents who don't feel safe in their homes.

The storm is expected to begin impacting the county Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

These shelters will be pet-friendly, and will be available for special needs and general population:

Max K. Rodes Community Center, 3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne.

Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 N Cocoa Blvd., Sharpes.

Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne.

Space Coast Area Transit has regular bus routes that residents can take to get to any of the three county shelters that have opened for Hurricane Ian.

The routes are:

Walter Butler Community Center: Routes 1 and 11.

Wickham Community Center: Routes 28 and 29.

Rodes Park Community Center: Routes 20 and 25.

Residents with special needs who need transportation to a shelter are asked to call 2-1-1 for assistance.

The shelters will provide food.

But residents going to shelters will need to take their own supplies, including bedding, folding chairs or sleeping bags; any needed medications; multiple changes of clothing and sturdy shoes; personal hygiene items; and entertainment items, such as games, cards, books or magazines.

For more information about this and other Hurricane Ian questions, call the Community Information Hotline at 2-1-1.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY . Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @bydaveberman .

