Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO