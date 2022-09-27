Read full article on original website
Kevin Eugene Wickett
Services for Kevin Eugene Wickett, age 65 of Indianola, will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Center Chapel United Methodist Church in Indianola with burial in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation, with family present, will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 6 at Center Chapel United Methodist Church. Memorials may be given in Kevin’s name to: American Parkinson Disease Association, EveryStep Care and Support Services, WesleyLife at Home, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Center Chapel United Methodist Church, Trout Unlimited, or Warren County Izaak Walton League. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Marching Dutch Begin Competition Saturday
The Marching Dutch will compete in four shows over the next two weeks as they take “Kiss From a Rose” to some of the largest festivals in Central Iowa. Pella performs this Saturday at the Urbandale Marching Invitational and are scheduled to play at 7:11 p.m. in their first competitive performance of the fall.
Pella Fire Department Raffle Prizes Announced for Breakfast
The raffle prizes have been announced for the annual Pella Fire Department breakfast coming up on October 8th. Justin Trenkamp with the Pella Fire Department thanks several local businesses and organizations for their support of the fundraiser that will help equip the new Pella Rural Fire Truck coming into service soon. Find a list of the raffle prizes for the breakfast on Saturday, October 8th from 6 to 10 a.m. below.
Pella Christian and Pleasantville Football Clash in the Tulip City Tonight
In a clash of Marion County high school Class 1A football teams, Pella Christian and Pleasantville will meet tonight on the gridiron in the Tulip City. Both schools are looking to get back on track tonight, after dropping their games last week. Pella Christian returns home after falling 15-13 to Sigourney-Keota last week, while Pleasantville dropped their second straight game last Friday in a 27-0 loss to Central Decatur.
Billie Jo Thul
Funeral services for Billie Jo Thul, the daughter of Michael and Brooke (Earleywine) Thul will be held on Friday, September 30th at 4:00pm at the Prairie City Church of the Brethren. Burial will take place at Waveland Cemetery in Prairie City following the service. The family will greet friends on Friday, from 2:00-4:00pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American SIDS Institute. Condolences may be left at coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Police Annual Report
Pella Police Captain Paul Haase discusses the recently released annual report, detailing activity from the department from the previous City of Pella fiscal year. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Indianola Homecoming Parade Takes Place Thursday
The Indianola Homecoming Parade took place Thursday, as a host of high school athletics and clubs, local volunteer organizations, businesses, the Homecoming Court, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band made their way around the high school and surrounding neighborhood. The Indians host the Norwalk Warriors tonight for the homecoming...
Three Pella Swimmers Celebrate Aquagirls Senior Night
Three Pella seniors celebrated their final home meet with the NCMP Aquagirls earlier this week. On Tuesday, Maylei Ruggles, Ellie Wogen, and Emily Vander Molen were part of a pair of lopsided wins 151-26 over Perry and 166-10 over Oskaloosa and were honored for their years with the program. In...
IN DEPTH: Skydiving!
Keep your eyes to the skies over Knoxville tomorrow morning. People will be falling through the atmosphere. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Randy Roth with the Des Moines Skydivers Club.
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Hosting Mentoring with Women Workshop Today
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop today. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District.
Norah Pearson is Knoxville High School Queen and Mason Hatch King for 2022
The 2022 Knoxville High School King and Queen are Mason Hatch and Norah Pearson. Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS News why she is excited to be recognized as the Homecoming Queen, “Honestly being crowned by Olivia was really special (last year’s queen). She’s been my best friend for a long time now.”
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
The Well Receives a Check From Marion County Bank
Marion County Bank presented The Well in Knoxville a check Tuesday. Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Center Director at The Well tells KNIA/KRLS News the money will go towards financial literacy programs in Knoxville. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We have been blessed by Marion County Bank, who graciously gave The...
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen will be Thursday
The Knoxville Homecoming King and Queen will be selected tomorrow. Teacher Rhonda Douglas tells KNIA/KRLS News, The Pep Rally starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ken Locke Stadium. The Queen candidates are Norah Pearson, Melanie Sullivan, Emma Dunkin, Kaliyah Wilder and Hanna Linsley. The King candidates this year are Mason Hatch, Kade Bellon, Luke Spaur, Ethan Morgan and Luka DeJong.
Indianola High School Homecoming Parade Tonight
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade this afternoon featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade starts at 6pm.
Pella, Pella Christian Strong at Williamsburg Cross Country Meet
It was another fast showing for the Pella cross country teams as they swept the varsity races in Williamsburg, while a last-minute change had the Eagles top runners come to the deep 2A meet and showcase their best performances of the year so far Tuesday. For the #2 Dutch boys...
Indianola Chamber Warns of Scam Attempts
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce has been notified by several businesses of potential scams. One of the scams involves calls received from a publishing company that indicate they are selling advertising for the creation of a Simpson College “Annual” that would be distributed to all Simpson College staff. According to officials at Simpson, they are not producing an “Annual” and believe this is a scam.
Spina Bifida Fundraiser is Saturday
Hooties in Melcher-Dallas will be raising money for Spina Bifida by holding a Bikes for the Bif event for the Walk N Roll team tomorrow. All funds raised are for the Spina Bifida Association of Iowa. They advocate, research, educate, and support Iowa families affected by spina bifida. Other events...
A Walk to Remember Returning October 16
A memorial event for the Empty Cradle program at Pella Regional Health Center is returning. A Walk to Remember will be held on Sunday, October 16 at 4:00 pm at the Scholte Church in Pella Historical Village. Empty Cradle supports and connects families who have lost a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. Family and friends are invited to join the group for a time of remembering these precious babies.
Norwalk shoots 2nd-place 304 at Little Hawkeye Fall Classic
Two Norwalk boys golfers placed in the top four and the Warriors finished second out of three teams at Wednesday’s Little Hawkeye Conference Fall Classic. The meet was held at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines. Indianola shot a score of 301 to edge Norwalk by just...
