ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Stonewall, TX
City
Cypress, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested for wrongfully touching teenage girl over several years

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man they say inappropriately touched a teenage girl. According to arrest records, 58-year-old Omar Briones-Gloria had been inappropriately touching the 15-year-old victim for the past year. On multiple different occasions, Briones-Glorida inappropriately put his hands on the victim when she was just 14 and 15 years of age.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested for operating AC services company without license

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 10#Stonewall Cypress
foxsanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Convicted burglar arrested again in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A man previously convicted of burglary is back behind bars, allegedly for the same crime. 33-year-old Brandon Adams was charged with burglary of a building after police say he broke into an iStorage facility. According to arrest records, Brandon broke into the unit belonging to a 39-year-old...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers offers reward to find driver in deadly hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed Rafael Villarreal. Police say Villarreal was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Northwest Loop 410 (westbound) near the exit for Ingram Rd. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. back on September 14, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

OTR: Blaine Robert Zelek

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Blaine Robert Zelek. On September 18, 2022, BCSO was dispatched to a residence in Northeast San Antonio after a victim reported she had been assaulted. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the victim who stated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Free tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - Time is running out to enter our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Your chance to help sick children, while also getting a chance to win a brand-new home. Free tours of the home are once again taking place during the weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there in the Cardinal Ridge Community off 410 and Marbach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'

SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy