FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Passerby chases down driver who hit, killed man broken down along Southeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man broken down along a Southeast Side highway was hit and killed early Friday morning. The fatal accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 between Loop 410 and Southeast Military Drive. Police said the man was either changing a tire...
Firefighters working to extinguish large mulch fire on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County and San Antonio Fire Departments are working to extinguish a mulch fire on the Southwest part of town. If you happen to be anywhere in the area, you can probably smell or see the smoke from the fire. According to officials, the fire...
MISSING: Police searching for teenage boy last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who was last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle on the West Side. Aiden Anthony Guevara, 13, also known by the nickname "Tato" was last seen off Bradford Avenue near Culebra Road. He is 4 foot, 8 inches tall and...
Police seek new leads in 2009 cold case of man shot inside Northeast Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – Police are in search of new leads that would help them solve a 13-year-old murder. The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2009 at a home off Maverick Bluff near Wetmore Road on the Northeast Side. Police...
MISSING: Police searching for San Antonio man last seen 5 days ago on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a San Antonio man last seen last week. San Antonio Police are searching for Frankie Flores, 48, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at a home off Excellence Drive near Old Pearsall Road on Southwest Side. Frankie is 5 foot, 8 inches...
Police need help solving 1999 cold case of man shot, killed at West Side house party
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down who shot a man at a party 23 years ago on the West Side. Police said Steve Palafos, 22, was at a house party on Aug. 8, 1999 off Pleasure Park Street near Pinn Road. At some point, Palafos and some friends got into a fight with some other people at the party.
Man arrested for wrongfully touching teenage girl over several years
SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man they say inappropriately touched a teenage girl. According to arrest records, 58-year-old Omar Briones-Gloria had been inappropriately touching the 15-year-old victim for the past year. On multiple different occasions, Briones-Glorida inappropriately put his hands on the victim when she was just 14 and 15 years of age.
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Convicted burglar arrested again in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man previously convicted of burglary is back behind bars, allegedly for the same crime. 33-year-old Brandon Adams was charged with burglary of a building after police say he broke into an iStorage facility. According to arrest records, Brandon broke into the unit belonging to a 39-year-old...
Crime Stoppers offers reward to find driver in deadly hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed Rafael Villarreal. Police say Villarreal was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Northwest Loop 410 (westbound) near the exit for Ingram Rd. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. back on September 14, 2022.
San Marcos facility recycles catalytic converters, advocates for action to quell theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas—Catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles nationwide. It's something we've been covering for years now. The San Antonio Police Department reports there were 1,381 catalytic converter thefts in 2021. It's the part of your car that helps filter out toxic chemicals into less harmful emissions.
GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
VIDEO: SAPD looking for suspect charged with aggravated assault at EZ-Wash
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man that shot multiple rounds at a victim on June 25 at 2:25 a.m. Police are trying to identify the man pictured in the video that shoots multiple rounds at the victim's car in the EZ-Wash parking lot at 4109 Gardendale Drive.
DOUBLE CROSS: Man charged with murder of his alleged accomplice in previous homicide
SAN ANTONIO - A man is charged with a second murder in a suspected double cross involving the slaying of an accomplice in a possible revenge killing. The Bexar County Criminal District Clerk's Office confirms that Anthony Gilberto Nash, 21, was charged with the murder of Andrew Salazar. Nash had...
TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
OTR: Blaine Robert Zelek
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Blaine Robert Zelek. On September 18, 2022, BCSO was dispatched to a residence in Northeast San Antonio after a victim reported she had been assaulted. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the victim who stated...
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Pivotal matchups in our 6th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
Free tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday
SAN ANTONIO - Time is running out to enter our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Your chance to help sick children, while also getting a chance to win a brand-new home. Free tours of the home are once again taking place during the weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there in the Cardinal Ridge Community off 410 and Marbach.
Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'
SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
