Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
2news.com
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada Partners with Beyond Van Gogh for a Food Drive
Despite painting many renowned works of art, Vincent Van Gogh never earned a living from his artwork and was often close to starvation. The need for food has grown exponentially, especially with inflation impacting local communities; more than 110,000 northern Nevadans are food insecure, including nearly 35,000 children (Nevada State Governor's Office, 2021).
2news.com
Barktoberfest Returns for its Second Iteration at The Summit Reno Oct.1
The Summit Reno and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) are organizing the second annual Barktoberfest celebration, a dog and family-friendly fall festival, to raise funds for the nonprofit. The event will take place at The Summit Reno, located at 13925 S. Virginia...
2news.com
Elixir Superfood & Juice Lands in Midtown Reno, Grand Opening Celebration this Friday
Elixir Superfood and Juice is opening on California Ave. in Midtown Reno. "Our mission is to serve inspired, healthy food that emphasizes local ingredients," says co-owner and founder Karla Perry, who opened the Mammoth Lakes Elixir location in 2018. Elixir offers plant-forward grain bowls and salads, cold-pressed juice, blended acai...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Local nonprofit receives $130,000 to help homeless youth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children’s Cabinet Inc, a Reno based nonprofit agency, is getting a $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help deal with the local homeless youth population. With the money, they will set up a program to reach runaway and homeless...
KOLO TV Reno
Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
2news.com
Spectrum Announces $50,000 Donation to Eddy House
(September 28, 2022) Spectrum today announced Eddy House has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities. Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday, October...
2news.com
City of Reno unveils Biggest Little Bee City Sign
The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28. During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks. The Reno Master Plan,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Sixth Annual Fright Night at the Fairgrounds
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is hosting its sixth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds”, which opens up Friday night and continues during the month of October. “Fright at the Fairgrounds” will be offered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville and will...
nnbw.com
Moment Skis, largest ski manufacturer based in the U.S. settling into new Reno facility
It took years to complete, but Moment Skis’ acquisition of its new headquarters facility on Bible Way in Reno was a crucial step in the company’s ongoing expansion efforts. Moment Skis Chief Executive Officer Luke Jacobson told NNBW in an interview last week that the company was bursting...
Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
2news.com
Coffee N’ Comics Announces Opening of Second Location in Northern Nevada
Throughout the pandemic, Alex Farside and Raymond Martinez, owners of Coffee N’ Comics, were no strangers to the northern Nevada community. From offering customers a dollar back on every purchase to spend at another business in the early days of COVID-19 shutdowns, to giving away a Darth Vader balloon ride at the Great Reno Balloon Races, being a business the community could count on was just one part of their mission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event. It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball. The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this...
Water Lantern Festival
In the late afternoon through early evening on September 17, 2022, in the afternoon, hundreds of folks gathered at the Sparks Marina to decorate paper lanterns. The sky was finally mostly clear of smoke. The sun glowed its normal gold instead of red. Parking filled up quickly at the marina....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New restaurant, Maggies, aims to be go-to spot in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s dining scene offers a variety of unique eats. From relaxed to high-end, everyone can find what they’re craving. Joining the restaurant scene at South Lake Tahoe’s newest premier micro-resort is Maggie’s Restaurant. Offering an elevated dining experience...
visitcarsoncity.com
Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City
Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. October in Carson City is an active month for events and includes ghost walks, prison tours and even Nevada Day festivities. However, with so much activity happening, it’s important to make time to relax, have a cocktail and simply take in the spirit of the season…and, we mean literally. Here are seven Carson City locales to enjoy a frighteningly delish nightcap during this hauntingly delightful time of the year.
Nevada Appeal
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
2news.com
Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail
Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
Nevada Appeal
Community remembers Sandra Trotter
Counseling services are being offered this week to support staff members and staff because of an incident that occurred at Churchill County High School on Sept. 22. At 12:25 p.m., on Thursday, the high school went into lockdown after the school’s office manager went into a staff restroom and died by suicide. The Fallon Police Department reports no foul play is suspected and at this time are not releasing any additional information.
Comments / 0