Former Tigers utility man makes it back to big leagues with Padres
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home run king in 2019 is back in the big leagues. Brandon Dixon was selected from Triple-A El Paso by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The 30-year-old infielder/outfielder was a mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup in 2019, leading the club with 15 home runs while playing primarily first base. He had a brief stint with the Tigers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then headed overseas to play in Japan in 2021.
Tigers lose starter before game, but bullpen steps up in 2-1 win
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers lost their starting pitcher a few minutes before the game but used seven relievers from a top-notch bullpen to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (62-92) have won five games in a row and can sweep the...
Insider predicts when Miguel Cabrera will play final game with Detroit Tigers
Insider predicts when Miguel Cabrera will play final game with Detroit TigersWatch the exchange between AJ Reilly and Lynn Henning below (video begins as the question is asked) Prior to a game in early August against the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera told Detroit...
Harold Castro in Detroit dugout Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Jeimer Candelario will replace Castro on third base and bat eighth. Candelario is averaging 7.2 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Tigers’...
⚾ Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera...
Royals have worst non-pandemic home game attendance since 1975
Baseball returned this year with no more pandemic-related restrictions for fans, but they didn’t exactly return in droves to the K. Not counting the last two seasons where attendance was restricted due to social distancing, the Royals had their worst per-game attendance since 1975, averaging just 15,773 fans per game for the year. With the home schedule now completed, the Royals drew a total of 1,277,644 fans, marking a 10 percent increase from 2021, when attendance was restricted in April, but down 13.6 percent from 2019, the last unrestricted year.
Hunter Dozier is the Real Test of the New Front Office
Eldred is gone. Matheny is out,. Ryan O'Hearn, too. The whole minor league pitching development team will be overhauled as well. These are a given, and would be even if Dayton Moore were still in charge of the organization. Before his firing, we all assumed these changes would be made (or 3 out of 4, at least). For JJ Picollo to do this wouldn't necessarily separate him from his predecessor. In my estimation, the true diagnostic of our new "data-driven" overlord is how many plate appearances Hunter Dozier gets next year.
Spencer Torkelson sitting Thursday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Torkelson will take a seat after going 0-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts in the first two games of the...
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter absent Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Carpenter will sit versus the Royals' southpaw. Willi Castro will replace Carpenter in right field and hit sixth. Castro has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and...
How to Watch the Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers - MLB (9/28/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
In a continued battle for last place in the American League Central, the Detroit Tigers meet the Kansas City Royals in the second game of their three-game set on Wednesday. The Tigers were able to close that gap for fourth place in the division thanks to some timely hitting in the series opener on Tuesday. The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second frame, before going up by three in the fourth. However, Detroit roared back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run base knock from Harold Castro, inevitably sending the game into extra innings. In the 10th, Castro was able to drive in Ryan Kreidler to give the Tigers a 4-3 walk-off victory, giving the club their fourth-straight win.
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday, according to the commissioner’s office. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season. Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. At lower levels, the clocks were at 18 seconds with runners. Big league nine-inning games are averaging 3:04 this season.
Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers
Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7...
Royals Rumblings - News for September 29, 2022
Zack Greinke talks about his seven shutty start on Tuesday:. Greinke worked efficiently, completing those seven innings on 86 pitches (56 strikes). He held the Tigers to four hits and one walk with two strikeouts — both against Miguel Cabrera. In fact, striking out Cabrera is nothing new for...
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
