ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Travelers already working to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path at Atlanta’s airport

By Bryan Mims, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36E7Uh_0iCW7UVL00

ATLANTA — Flight delays and cancellations are expected as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims went to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, where he talked to people who drove up from Florida to Clayton County to catch a flight out of the storm’s path.

Among the usual bustle at the Atlanta airport are people unusually relieved to be out of the vacationland that is Florida.

Raul Nasui and his family had to cut short a trip to Disney World because of Hurricane Ian, so they drove from Orlando to Atlanta.

“We wanted to get out before we got stuck there. So let’s book the flight out of Atlanta. It took us like 7 or 7.5 hours,” Nasui said.

After some hard driving, they’re now ready to take off to Chicago.

Julia Jones told Mims that she left her beach house in Pompano Beach on Sunday to head back home to New Jersey.

“It just happened to be perfect timing to get out, right when the storm is hitting. But I’m going back next week, so it’s perfect,” Jones said.

As for the road-weary Nasui family, Mims had the following question: “Were you disappointed you had to cut short your trip?”

“We did the best part already,” Nasui said.

Delta and other airlines have announced travel waivers for those traveling along the hurricane’s path.

That means the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Oct. 3. That applies to all major airports in Florida, from Pensacola to Key West.

Many of those evacuees will be coming through Atlanta.

Hurricane Ian: What you need to know Ian regained strength late Thursday afternoon and became a minimal Category 1 hurricane. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: (UPDATE) The latest on Hurricane Ian’s date with Atlanta

While Florida is assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are predicting the Atlanta area will fare much better. Increased cloud cover and wind speeds, as well as rain, are expected Friday evening and Saturday morning. Winds could reach between 15 and 20 miles per hour, with a wind advisory for North Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta airport official talks Ian cancelations ahead of storm hitting Georgia

Atlanta airport officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian as winds are picking up near coastal Georgia. But as a precaution, more than 100 flights coming in and out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International airport have been canceled, according to the real-time statistic site Flight Aware. Andrew Gobeil is an airport...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Jones
Toby Hazlewood

Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”

Atlanta Neon SignPhoto by Jeffery Erhunse on Unsplash. On September 29, Money magazine published its annual list of the 50 best places to live in the United States, and top of the list is Atlanta Georgia. It's the second time in 3 years that a town or city in Georgia has topped the list; in 2020 Evans, Georgia was number 1, while in 2021 Chanhassen, Minnesota claimed the top position.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian

The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Airport#Hurricanes#Get Out#Hurricane Ian#Disney World
Justine Lookenott

Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County

A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hurricane Ian: Airport closure to impact travel between Tampa and Atlanta

ATLANTA - More than 85 flights daily between Atlanta and Tampa are expected to be impacted as Tampa International Airport prepares to cease operations Tuesday evening. Authorities at the Tampa airport say operations will be suspended starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. "The 5 p.m. closure will allow the Airport to...
ATLANTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
11Alive

SWAT response to scene in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
190K+
Followers
131K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy