Travelers already working to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path at Atlanta’s airport

ATLANTA — Flight delays and cancellations are expected as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims went to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, where he talked to people who drove up from Florida to Clayton County to catch a flight out of the storm’s path.

Among the usual bustle at the Atlanta airport are people unusually relieved to be out of the vacationland that is Florida.

Raul Nasui and his family had to cut short a trip to Disney World because of Hurricane Ian, so they drove from Orlando to Atlanta.

“We wanted to get out before we got stuck there. So let’s book the flight out of Atlanta. It took us like 7 or 7.5 hours,” Nasui said.

After some hard driving, they’re now ready to take off to Chicago.

Julia Jones told Mims that she left her beach house in Pompano Beach on Sunday to head back home to New Jersey.

“It just happened to be perfect timing to get out, right when the storm is hitting. But I’m going back next week, so it’s perfect,” Jones said.

As for the road-weary Nasui family, Mims had the following question: “Were you disappointed you had to cut short your trip?”

“We did the best part already,” Nasui said.

Delta and other airlines have announced travel waivers for those traveling along the hurricane’s path.

That means the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Oct. 3. That applies to all major airports in Florida, from Pensacola to Key West.

Many of those evacuees will be coming through Atlanta.

