FOOTBALL: Pioneers tumble against Panthers in 27-6 loss
PORTERVILLE –The Porterville Panthers welcomed the Mt. Whitney Pioneers to the East Yosemite League by beating them 27-6. The Panthers dominated time of possession, forcing the Mt. Whitney defense to play a significant amount of the game. The Porterville defense was nearly impossible for the Pioneers to navigate around, leaving them with only one touchdown in the third quarter.
VOLLEYBALL: Tigers trounce Tulare Western
TULARE – The Tigers rounded up the Mustangs and swept them in their home gym for Lemoore’s fourth win of league play. The Tigers remain undefeated in league games and sit in first place in the West Yosemite League. The Tigers took a swift and sure lead, leaping...
RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state
The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
Hobbs Grove ready to thrill visitors this weekend
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hobbs Grove, one of the Central Valley’s haunted attractions, is ready to welcome guests on Friday. According to their website, Hobbs Grove will be combining their Haunted House and Forest for one long attraction that will begin in their “long forgotten” Hidden Grove State Hospital. If you manage to escape, you […]
Fresno State students to wash dogs, cut their nails
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno States’s Pre-veterinary club is offering pet services at a low cost for local dog lovers. The dog wash event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Dairy Unit, located in the area of Barstow and Chestnut. Club volunteers will […]
Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford
The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
Investigation into Fresno State's handling of alleged misconduct by former administrator revealed
Details of the investigation into former Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro and former Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Frank Lamas have been released.
Marching to the beat of a different drum | Hanford Gourmet
In my last column I wrote about missing the boom-kat-kat-boom drum beat from the Moon Festival’s lion dance. This week I’m writing to the beat of another drum. Prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but work, school, and China Alley. However, the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps introduced them to a completely different world.
Woman Survives Being Hit By Train In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hit by a train Wednesday morning near Herndon and Polk Avenues in Fresno and survived. Fresno Police responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a train. According to police, the woman was sitting on the tracks when she heard...
Camp Nelson inundated with bears
With excessive drought conditions persisting for years now, the problem of bears coming lower and lower and into residential areas in the mountains continues to be an issue. But it's especially bad in Camp Nelson where a large number of bears are just pretty much making themselves at home at cabins all over the community. And based on reports from Camp Nelson the bears are really making themselves at home.
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Kenneaster Family
Ed “Elmo” Kenneaster (1902-1998) was born in McAlester, Okla. The town was founded in 1838 and is the largest city of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. The city was featured in the 1969 John Wayne movie “True Grit.”. Ed’s family moved to Wilcox, Ariz. and he attended...
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?. Residents of the Kern County community of Kernville may have noticed a reemerging city as the drought soaks up Lake Isabella. According to Dianna Anderson, a...
12-year-old boy shot outside his Exeter home
EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after two suspects shot at him and his brother outside of their home early Friday morning, according to the Exeter Police Department. Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home in Exeter after it was reported that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, […]
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
