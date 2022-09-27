HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in need of a good laugh, queen of comedy, Adele Givens, is putting on some shows at Stand Up Live in Huntsville. Her voice and jokes are easly recognized after years of making people laugh. The comedian crossed over into music and television with the names of Big Sean, Lil Kim, Oprah Winfrey and more. She’s also been featured on sitcoms such as Martin, Moesha, The Parkers and The Steve Harvey show.

