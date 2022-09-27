Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Learn how to make a slingshot with Polaris
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve ever played with a slingshot wonder how it’s made, you’re in luck!. Tennessee Valley Living had an inside look with Polaris to see what it taked to make a slingshot. If you’re looking for an opportunity to work for Polaris, they’re hiring!
A spotlight on veterans’ well-being: a town hall and resource fair
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Still Serving Veterans leaders are shining a light on mental health and suicide in the veteran community. They’re taking action all across the state and now they’re stopping in Huntsville. They traveled from Mobile and Dothan up through Tuscaloosa and they say their fourth...
Huntsville Transit invites community to take improvement survey
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is giving its residents a chance to voice their opinions about public transportation through a survey. This survey is a part of an effort to engage with the community about improving the system. Feedback from the survey will be used in a comprehensive study that shapes operations for the Orbit shuttle and Access paratransit service.
Huntsville congregation searches for permanent rabbi amid shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Temple B’nai Sholom congregation is a small community with a whole lot of heart, what they are lacking is a spiritual leader. Temple leaders are currently searching for a new rabbi. Dana Averbuch is the chairperson of the Rabbinic Search Committee, she’s leading the...
You can now take your dog for a swim at Huntsville’s Dog Splash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to book a swimming pool for you to spend time with your dog? Well now you can at Dog Splash in Huntsville!. Book a session online and enjoy a day at the pool with your pup! Dog Splash is open year-found with indoor swimming and you must 18 years or older to swim.
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
Huntsville Utilities sends crew to assist in Florida’s massive power outage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eight workers. Four trucks. That’s the crew Huntsville Utilities is sending down to Orlando to assist in getting the lights back on for Floridians. Huntsville Utilities representative Joe Gehrdes says this is a part of their Mutual Aid Agreement with the Orlando Utilities Commission. “We...
“They kept saying it was going to come right over us”: Florida evacuees find peace of mind in Cullman
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds over 150 miles per hour. “I had lived in that area for 58 years and I’d never had left a storm before,” Fort White, FL. native Rex Martin said.
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
Panel for veteran suicide prevention held Wednesday
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
Medical professionals outline special flu vaccines for at risk individuals
‘I want justice’ mother of 2019 murder victim to attend trial
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a man who was murdered in Feb. 2019 in Decatur told the DecaturDaily that she plans to attend the trial. In Feb. 2019, Michael Irvin Jr. was shot and killed in his home on Marion St. in Decatur. In April 2019, two men...
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone Co. sheriff’s appeal
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals announced its decision on nearly 60 cases. One of those cases was that of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. On Friday afternoon the Alabama Court of Appeals denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit...
Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer on new booster shot for COVID-19
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In August, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for Moderna’s updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in adults. According to Dr. Paul Burton, Chief Medical Officer of Moderna, the new vaccine offers protection against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 and other variants of the virus as we head into the fall and winter months.
Why Adele Givens, Queen of Comedy, is still making us laugh
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in need of a good laugh, queen of comedy, Adele Givens, is putting on some shows at Stand Up Live in Huntsville. Her voice and jokes are easly recognized after years of making people laugh. The comedian crossed over into music and television with the names of Big Sean, Lil Kim, Oprah Winfrey and more. She’s also been featured on sitcoms such as Martin, Moesha, The Parkers and The Steve Harvey show.
Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
Battle of two undefeated programs: Trojans host Tigers Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Week 6 48 Blitz Game of the Week features two undefeated programs in a three-way tie for first in Region 7: Muscle Shoals and Hartselle. Decatur is the third school in Region 7 still undefeated, all three football programs 2-0 in the region. “We’re just...
