ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

A man jumped into the Charles to retrieve his lost phone. He found 11—but not his.

Some of the rescued phones still turn on, and the finders are working to find the owners. What started as a simple paddleboarding date on the Charles River ended up with John Anastos getting up close and personal with the muck, gunk, and surprising number of phones at the bottom of the river. All in all, in a bid to rescue his phone, Anastos recovered 11 phones, none of which belonged to him.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Seacoast Current

The Most Popular Pumpkin Spice Items in Each New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not quite sure when the pumpkin spice craze originally became a thing, but man it has gotten a little out of hand. There are so many things you can get that taste or smell like pumpkin spice. Like clockwork every fall, it all starts hitting store shelves. Did you know there are pumpkin spice-scented tissues? Who asked for those?
FOOD & DRINKS
Phys.org

Good coffee, bad coffee: The curious tastes of cultural omnivores

Some people who love classical music also dance to Celine Dion. Others are craft beer aficionados who also enjoy a cold bottle of mass market beer at the beach. Some love independent movies while indulging in the guilty pleasure of blockbuster franchises and "trashy" reality TV. Social scientists call these...
FOOD & DRINKS
theodysseyonline.com

Today is National Coffee Day

It's no doubt that our country, in fact the world, has a crazy obsession with coffee. In honor of National Coffee Day (yes, there was even a day devoted to it) on September 29 , the following is an array of fun facts about the magical drink. 1. According to...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Efron
SPY

The Best Travel Coffee Makers For a Better Brew, Anywhere You Go

Getting your fix on the go can be tough if you’re a coffee obsessive. Patronizing the local cafes is always a great idea, but sometimes, you need a cup of coffee before your first cup of coffee. And if you’re camping or staying in a remote cabin, your morning Blue Bottle run might be out of the question. If that sounds like you, then you’ve probably wondered what the best ways to make coffee on the go are. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite travel coffee makers, based on research and personal experience. The kind of travel coffee maker that’s...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy