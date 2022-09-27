Harvest season is about to begin as the calendar flips to October. Tracy Gathman with Two Rivers Cooperative says it’s hard to expect anything close to a record year in 2022, but it should be a solid crop for both beans and corn — but yields could vary wildly based on who received spotty rainfall across the state and who didn’t as drought has persisted since July. The five year average from the Iowa Department of Agriculture shows corn harvest generally starts October with less than 10% of crop out, and ends the month with typically more than 60%. Gathman reminds everyone driving especially on rural roadways to pay extra attention as large implements come out for the next six weeks. Hear more about the beginning of the harvest season report from Two Rivers Cooperative next week on Let’s Talk Pella.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO