Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof

Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'27-15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question, of course, deals with Tua and his condition and says everybody was excited...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury. If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out

The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

How Much do the 49ers Miss Mike McDaniel?

Something is missing from the 49ers offense. Through three games, it's terrible despite having some of the best playmakers in the league, plus a supposed offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers rank 24th out of 32 teams in yards gained and 28th in points scored. Weird, considering last season they ranked 7th in yards and 13th in points.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3

Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Daniel Carlson

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. After a disappointing 0-3 start, the 17-game regular season is far from over. The Silver and Black return home this weekend to Allegiant Stadium. I was in the locker room for this exclusive interview with kicker Daniel Carlson to discuss the state of the team, and his NFL-leading 31-consecutive field goals made.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

My Two Cents: Here’s Why This Guardians Has Been So Rewarding

I think one of the things that has made this journey toward an A.L. Central title for the first time since 2018 and a post-season berth so rewarding is the fact that the Guardians went out and truly earned in. Sometimes teams win races by virtue of other teams falling...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Two Must-Win Matchups for Packers Against Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won 14 consecutive home games entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Lost in the fog of back-to-back playoff debacles, the Packers have dominated at Lambeau Field, whether the tundra was frozen or a lush green. Since 2000, only two teams have won at least 15 in a row at home: the Patriots, who did it three times, and the St. Louis Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Vikings-Saints Predictions, Spread: Who Wins in London?

The Vikings and Saints are in London for the NFL's first international series game of 2022. It'll be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. local time). The 2-1 Vikings are 3-point favorites as they look for their second consecutive victory. The 1-2 Saints, with backup Andy Dalton in at quarterback, are hoping to get back to .500 with a victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Chargers: Brevin Jordan Headlines Wednesday’s Injury Report

HOUSTON — Brevin Jordan missed the Houston Texans' 23-20 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and there is a chance the second-year prospect could miss his second consecutive game. The Texans released the first of three injury reports, which highlighted Jordan as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice. Jordan...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Don’t Give Up on Steelers Just Yet

There are reasons to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive. It may not be where many expected heading into Week 4, but poor streaks happen - and in Pittsburgh, they happen often. There are stats that suggest things will turn around. Najee Harris's poor start isn't unprecedented. And...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Bucs prediction: Shifting Vegas line probably means this

TV: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM) The line swung from Chiefs favored by 2 1/2 to a pick ‘em late in the week, and health appears to be the biggest reason. Tampa Bay could add back three receivers following last weekend’s 14-12 loss to Green Bay, as Mike Evans returns from suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones rejoined practice this past week off injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Week 4: Ravens Vs. Bills Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

1 p.m. ET – M&T Bank Stadium (70,745) Bills are favored by 4.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Mobile:Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app. Series History. The Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Tight End Drew Sample Undergoes Surgery on Right Knee

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample underwent knee surgery this week. The veteran got hurt in Cincinnati's loss to Dallas in Week 2. Sample will miss most, if not all of the 2022 season. "I'm not gonna rule anything out," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked if...
CINCINNATI, OH

