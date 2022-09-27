Read full article on original website
New tropical storm warnings added for east Georgia for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian will take aim at the South Carolina coast on Friday as it prepares for a final landfall. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Hurricane Ian for almost a week. As of 11 a.m., the hurricane is moving north with 85 mph winds. Meteorologist Brian...
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
cobbcountycourier.com
Main impacts of tropical storm Ian shift eastward, away from north Georgia
The path of now-tropical storm Ian has shifted eastward, although all 159 counties in Georgia are still under State of Emergency, with strong winds possible even in parts of Georgia not directly in the path of the storm. Flooding is possible in the coastal counties of Georgia, and northward into...
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
News4Jax.com
Southeast Georgia prepares for Ian’s impact
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and emergency management officials met in Savannah Thursday to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. A state of emergency went into effect at 7 a.m. for all 159 of Georgia’s counties, making state resources...
WJCL
Live coverage: Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Ian is a hurricane once again, as the Category 1 storm now takes aim at the Carolinas. The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update that the hurricane was moving north-northeast at 9 mph with 85 mph sustained winds – about 175 miles south-southeast of Charleston.
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
MSNBC
Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Ian's impact
Michael Brennan of NOAA National Hurricane Center discusses how Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian.Sept. 29, 2022.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Tropical Storm as it approaches Georgia, South Carolina
Below video: Georgia Gov. Kemp speaks on Tropical Storm Ian while in Savannah Thursday. Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it makes its way from Florida to Georgia and South Carolina. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
WJCL
Impacts of Hurricane Ian: What to expect in Georgia, South Carolina
Check out the latest videocast for the impacts that Ian may bring your neighborhood through Friday. From how much wind and rain to the coastal flooding threat.
wgac.com
Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia
Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
erienewsnow.com
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
WJCL
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of Hurricane Ian's impact on the area later this week. The announcement came during a press conference involving McMaster and other emergency services officials. The state of emergency is in effect as of...
Coastal Georgians say they’re ready for Ian as it moves closer to second landfall
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Storm bands from Ian are starting to reach Tybee Island along the Georgia coast as the island braces for a possible storm surge and flooding. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims has been on Tybee Island since Thursday morning and says the beach is mostly deserted.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian nearing the South Carolina coast
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The impacts from Ian will track to our north throughout the day. Ian will make landfall north of Charleston this afternoon. The greatest impacts today will be for the Lowcountry. Rain will be likely through early afternoon with tropical downpours at times. The rain totals for the...
WJCL
Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 3:12 p.m.: Georgia Power reports less than 200 outages in Savannah. Dominion Energy reports only a few outages in Beaufort and Jasper County, but more than 600 in the Charleston area. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300...
