Georgia State

State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
News4Jax.com

Southeast Georgia prepares for Ian’s impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and emergency management officials met in Savannah Thursday to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. A state of emergency went into effect at 7 a.m. for all 159 of Georgia’s counties, making state resources...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Live coverage: Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Ian is a hurricane once again, as the Category 1 storm now takes aim at the Carolinas. The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update that the hurricane was moving north-northeast at 9 mph with 85 mph sustained winds – about 175 miles south-southeast of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Brian Kemp
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#The State Of Emergency#Georgia Aaa
wgac.com

Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia

Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
erienewsnow.com

Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast

Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
SAVANNAH, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Hurricane Ian nearing the South Carolina coast

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The impacts from Ian will track to our north throughout the day. Ian will make landfall north of Charleston this afternoon. The greatest impacts today will be for the Lowcountry. Rain will be likely through early afternoon with tropical downpours at times. The rain totals for the...
CHARLESTON, SC

