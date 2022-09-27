Hal Sparks reveals how comedians should handle heavy topics

Comedian Hal Sparks is best known for his commentary on VH1’s “I Heart” decade round-up series.

During the time of uncertainty, Sparks’ livestream “Infotainment Wars,” turned into a version of “I Love the Pandemic.”

“If there’s anything that I represent, it’s stoic optimism,” the comedian revealed to Samantha Cortese on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “We’re all going to be here tomorrow.”

He attempted to provide some comforting advice.

“The world isn’t going to end anytime soon,” he continued. “You’ve got to stick around. You’ve got to go through bad relationships, you’ve got to lose jobs, you’ve got to meet new people.”

When it comes to cracking jokes, Sparks calls himself an “equal opportunity offender.”

He explained how that makes him different from others in comedy.

“It’s a matter of talent,” he said. “I think a lot of people try to take on really heavy topics, but they just aren’t funny enough to do it. You can’t put a boulder on toothpicks, your jokes have to be strong enough to hold that up. If they’re not, they’re going to get crushed.”

His advice for comedians is: “You’ve got to mean well, speak from the heart and be really, really funny.”

You can see Sparks bring the funny himself when he performs live on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Flappers Comedy in Burbank.

For tickets, click here .

