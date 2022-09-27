ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
College Football News

UNLV vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

UNLV vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30. Record: UNLV (3-1), New Mexico (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. UNLV vs New Mexico Game Preview. Why New...
PARADISE, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event

It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs drop Mountain West road opener in Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The Fresno State volleyball team dropped its Mountain West road opener in straight sets at UNLV on Thursday evening at Cox Pavilion. Fresno State (6-10, 0-4 MW) dropped sets, 19-25, 17-25, 21-25 to UNLV (11-3, 2-1 MW). How It Happened. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-1...
FRESNO, CA
8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction

(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
LAS VEGAS, NV

