Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Nationally Recognized NYC Wing Chain Atomic Wings Signs Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
New York City’s original chicken wing restaurant is poised to grow from 17 to 100 units in the next few years
news3lv.com
Case continued for NFL player Alvin Kamara, others charged with battery in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The case has been continued for four people, including New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, charged with battery at a Las Vegas resort. Court records show that attorneys were granted a motion to continue negotiations Thursday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov....
UNLV’s Arroyo hoping for large crowd at Allegiant on Friday for New Mexico
Marcus Arroyo isn't going as far as offering to buy and distribute tickets, but the UNLV coach would like nothing more than a huge crowd Friday night when his Rebels face New Mexico.
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Las Vegas Classic: A weekend of golf and food for a good cause
Enter the Lake Las Vegas Classic at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson and enjoy a weekend of golf and food — all for a good cause.
College Football News
UNLV vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview
UNLV vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30. Record: UNLV (3-1), New Mexico (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. UNLV vs New Mexico Game Preview. Why New...
nevadacurrent.com
Las Vegas lands second in top 10 fastest cooling housing markets, study says
The housing market in Las Vegas is cooling faster than nearly every other market in the country amid rising mortgage rates, inflation, and broad economic uncertainty, according to a new report. According to an analysis by real estate broker Redfin, the housing market in Las Vegas is slowing faster than...
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event
It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop Mountain West road opener in Vegas
LAS VEGAS - The Fresno State volleyball team dropped its Mountain West road opener in straight sets at UNLV on Thursday evening at Cox Pavilion. Fresno State (6-10, 0-4 MW) dropped sets, 19-25, 17-25, 21-25 to UNLV (11-3, 2-1 MW). How It Happened. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-1...
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
Bally’s officially buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $148 million
Bally's Corporation announced on Tuesday the completion of the acquisition of Tropicana Hotel and Casino which was previously announced in 2021.
nevadabusiness.com
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction
(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
New Concept Joy Burgers Appears to Be Headed to West Desert Inn Road
For now, this burger concept is a mystery
Fox5 KVVU
Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
electronic.vegas
Prepare for this weekend’s Lost in Dream festival with map & schedule
Insomniac Events will host the second annual Lost in Dreams Festival this weekend — Fri., Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1 — at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Lost in Dreams aims to showcase future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music. The 2022 festival lineup includes...
Comments / 3