Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim Hemraj
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
KDWN
Officials investigate how Las Vegas bombmaker escaped prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating how a convicted bombmaker was able to easily escape from a Nevada prison without anyone noticing for four days. A tip led to his capture at a transit center in Las Vegas Wednesday night. State corrections officials didn’t realize until Tuesday that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera had escaped last Friday from the prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas resort. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo joined federal authorities at a news conference Thursday to confirm the arrest. Lombardo is a Republican who is trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo implored Sisolak to make good on his pledge to conduct a thorough investigation.
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
Dolphins do not belong in the desert
This opinion column was submitted by Dr. Naomi Rose, the marine mammal scientist for the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, D.C. Re: "Las Vegas Strip attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months," Sept. 27: For the second time in less than five years, a U.S. marine park in the desert is facing a...
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
KDWN
Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger’s mom
As Hurricane Ian swept across southwest Florida, Christine Bomlitz grew anxious. There was still no word from her 84-year-old mother, who had been mistakenly skipped by an evacuation vehicle. The storm drifted away overnight, but her mom had no cell phone or landline. From Las Vegas, Bomlitz posted frantic pleas for help on social media. By Thursday afternoon, a Good Samaritan stepped in. Twenty-six-year-old Cheynne Prevatt waded into the chest-high floodwaters to check. She found the mother safe, and was able to facilitate a phone call and send a picture. By Thursday evening, a paddleboard arrived to take the mom to dry ground.
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 3 hours...
KDWN
Two 1 October Survivors Create ‘Flight of Healing’ Sculpture
It has been five years since the 2017, 1 October Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Survivors here in Las Vegas, and in other parts of the country are still trying to cope and fight through the lasting traumas caused by that horrific night. Ahead of the anniversary...
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
Franco Dragone, creator of Cirque shows Mystère and ‘O’ dies at 69
Franco Dragone, creator of the hit Cirque du Soleil shows Mystère and "O," has died at 69 while in Egypt.
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
Videos show prison escapee buying bus ticket in Las Vegas before capture
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
KDWN
Police arrest convicted Vegas bombmaker who escaped prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police say they received information Wednesday night that a person matching the description of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was in the area. The department says officers took the man into custody, confirmed he was Duarte-Herrera and arrested him. Gov. Steve Sisolak had earlier ordered an investigation into the escape after he said late Tuesday his office learned the escapee had been missing from the medium-security prison since early in the weekend. Officials didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that Duarte-Herrera was missing during a head count at Southern Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas.
Earthquake strikes Las Vegas with a magnitude of 2.5
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake gave residents in the northern part of the Las Vegas valley a bit of a jolt on Thursday night.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
‘Afraid to call:’ Man who turned in escaped inmate was hesitant, he says in 911 call released by Metro
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gabriel Delgadillo, the Las Vegas Shuttles manager who called 911 to report that escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was ready to board a bus to Mexico, was hesitant to make that phone call. “He’s been so natural, though … I was very afraid to just call,” Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher in […]
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Small earthquake rattles parts of Las Vegas
The U.S. Geological Survey says that an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale hit at around 8pm. The quake was centered just east of Craig Road and Camino al Norte near Craig Ranch Regional Park. No damage or injuries were reported.
Eater
More Than a Dozen Restaurants Are Moving Into a New Food Hall in Southwest Las Vegas
A new food hall of more than a dozen restaurants and bars is heading for southwest Las Vegas in early 2023. The Sundry is taking up 20,000 square feet at the UnCommons shopping and dining complex with a mix of small eateries and full-service restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs. The...
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
KTNV
Bicyclist dies from injuries after he was hit by truck near Apex, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist who was hit by a truck on Las Vegas Boulevard near Apex has died from his injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Firday. His death marks the 109th traffic-related fatality in the department's jurisdiction so far this year. Police say...
