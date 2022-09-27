LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police say they received information Wednesday night that a person matching the description of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was in the area. The department says officers took the man into custody, confirmed he was Duarte-Herrera and arrested him. Gov. Steve Sisolak had earlier ordered an investigation into the escape after he said late Tuesday his office learned the escapee had been missing from the medium-security prison since early in the weekend. Officials didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that Duarte-Herrera was missing during a head count at Southern Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas.

