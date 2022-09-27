ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KDWN

Officials investigate how Las Vegas bombmaker escaped prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating how a convicted bombmaker was able to easily escape from a Nevada prison without anyone noticing for four days. A tip led to his capture at a transit center in Las Vegas Wednesday night. State corrections officials didn’t realize until Tuesday that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera had escaped last Friday from the prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas resort. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo joined federal authorities at a news conference Thursday to confirm the arrest. Lombardo is a Republican who is trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo implored Sisolak to make good on his pledge to conduct a thorough investigation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Dolphins do not belong in the desert

This opinion column was submitted by Dr. Naomi Rose, the marine mammal scientist for the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, D.C. Re: "Las Vegas Strip attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months," Sept. 27: For the second time in less than five years, a U.S. marine park in the desert is facing a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Ride The 'Train Of Terror' During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger's mom

As Hurricane Ian swept across southwest Florida, Christine Bomlitz grew anxious. There was still no word from her 84-year-old mother, who had been mistakenly skipped by an evacuation vehicle. The storm drifted away overnight, but her mom had no cell phone or landline. From Las Vegas, Bomlitz posted frantic pleas for help on social media. By Thursday afternoon, a Good Samaritan stepped in. Twenty-six-year-old Cheynne Prevatt waded into the chest-high floodwaters to check. She found the mother safe, and was able to facilitate a phone call and send a picture. By Thursday evening, a paddleboard arrived to take the mom to dry ground.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Two 1 October Survivors Create 'Flight of Healing' Sculpture

It has been five years since the 2017, 1 October Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Survivors here in Las Vegas, and in other parts of the country are still trying to cope and fight through the lasting traumas caused by that horrific night. Ahead of the anniversary...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police say they received information Wednesday night that a person matching the description of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was in the area. The department says officers took the man into custody, confirmed he was Duarte-Herrera and arrested him. Gov. Steve Sisolak had earlier ordered an investigation into the escape after he said late Tuesday his office learned the escapee had been missing from the medium-security prison since early in the weekend. Officials didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that Duarte-Herrera was missing during a head count at Southern Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
