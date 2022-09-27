Read full article on original website
PGA DraftKings and FanDuel DFS Primer: Sanderson Farms Championship (2023)
Welcome back! It’s been a short offseason since Rory McIlroy ascended the FedExcup throne last month, ousting Scottie Scheffler from his No. 1 perch. It was a thrilling finish to a whirlwind 2022 PGA season. The LIV golf controversy remains but the PGA has implemented similar measures for its players shortly to increase compensation and prevent other big names from leaving. We’ll see how it shakes out during the second official event of the 2023 PGA Tour at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Josh Hader blows save Tuesday on passed ball vs. Dodgers
Hader allowed a hit and a walk, along with an unearned run. With two on and two outs, Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro allowed a passed ball, allowing the tying run to score in the bottom of the 9th. It wasn't Hader's finest outing, but it's also hard to completely put this on him. He has pitched much better the last few weeks and should be reliable over the last week of the season.
Tyler Glasnow (elbow) lasts three innings in return from IL
Tyler Glasnow (elbow) allowed one run, two hits, and one walk over three innings of work during his return from the injured list on Wednesday. He also struck out three batters. Tampa Bay ultimately fell to Cleveland by a score of 2-1 in extra innings. Fantasy Impact:. Thanks to Tommy...
MLB・
Josh Hader back on track despite not earning save Wednesday
Padres closer Josh Hader came into a scoreless tie in the 9th Wednesday and did his job. He tossed a scoreless frame with two K's in a 1-0 loss in 10 to the Dodgers. Hader had an unbelievably awful start in San Diego after his trade from Milwaukee. But over the last couple of weeks, he's looked much more like the All-Star pitcher the Padres thought they had acquired at the deadline. Hader has allowed one earned run over his last 10 appearances.
Jorge Alfaro plays the hero with yet another walk-off
Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro did not start on Tuesday. He was brought in late in the game on a double switch and ended up being the hero, earning a walk-off walk in a 4-3 win over the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Alfaro was initially going to be the goat if San...
3 reasons the Atlanta Braves can’t afford to lose the NL East
For the Atlanta Braves, the road back to the World Series will likely be easier if the defending champions can avoid the Wild Card round and win the National League East. Entering Monday’s play 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East race, the Atlanta Braves still have an opportunity to grab control of the division, with a pivotal three-game series between the two teams beginning at Truist Park on Friday. By the time the weekend ends, the Braves and Mets could well know their fates when it comes to which team will win the division and get a bye in the postseason, and which team will be forced into the best-of-three Wild Card round.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 4 RB & WR Rankings: Is Jahan Dotson Ready to Rebound?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings & Advice (2022)
ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy & Advice: Players to Target (2022) The elite Memphis point guard enters his fourth season as a Top 5 fantasy basketball option. Ja Morant was the unquestioned leader of a Memphis team that produced an 18-win improvement from the prior season, while advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.2 steals, while shooting 49.3 percent from the field, Morant is now an elite fantasy producer when healthy. His wiry 6-foot-3, 175 lb frame is a concern, as his games played have dropped each of his first three seasons. If Morant plays 65-70 games, he will be a Top 3 fantasy performer in 2022-2023.
NBA・
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The Atlanta Braves (97-58) will attempt to complete a series sweep of the Washington Nationals (53-101) when the teams face off Wednesday evening. Veteran Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the Braves while righty Josiah Gray (7-10) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
Week 4 NFL DFS Primer: Dolphins at Bengals Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Dolphins won an AFC East battle against the Bills on Sunday. Now, they’re attempting to avoid an emotional letdown on a short week against the Bengals after they ended their Super Bowl hangover with a win in Week 3. Both offenses are top-heavy and have a narrow passing tree. So, how should DFS gamers handle their roster construction for this week’s Thursday Night Football showdown contest?
Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
One of the oldest sayings in fantasy football is “start your studs,” meaning play your best players regardless of the matchup or their recent struggles. Star players will have a poor fantasy performance a few times during the season. However, their combination of floor and upside make them the best starting option, regardless of what is on your bench.
Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Wednesday 9/28/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like?. Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLB・
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday. The series is to start Friday and run through Sunday at Truist Park....
Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday
Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
Bryce Elder pitches complete game shutout on Monday
Bryce Elder pitched nine shutout innings, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out six during Atlanta's win over Washington on Monday. What a game for the young hurler, who has entered the rotation in place of a rested Max Fried and injured Spencer Strider. He was able to hold the Nationals off of the board and only allowed five singles and a double through a career-best nine innings. Although he didn't have a high strikeout total he was able to induce 11 swingings strikes and a decent 27 percent CSW on 106 pitches. He's been solid recently when called upon by the Braves allowing one run or fewer in each of his last four starts. Overall on the year, he is 2-3 with a solid 2.76 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over eight starts. He may get another start before the end of the season, likely against the Mets on Sunday.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks Astros prediction and pick. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks, while Justin Verlander gets the call for the Astros. Two of the very best pitchers in baseball go at it in this late-season showcase.
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 4 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Three weeks into the season is about when a picture starts to form of which offenses make sense to target with fantasy DSTs. I think the most notable is Russell Wilson. It turns out he wasn’t the missing piece for an otherwise good Broncos team like Peyton Manning was in 2012. The Broncos just seem bad, which combined with Wilson’s propensity for taking sacks makes them an excellent fantasy target.
Sean Hjelle picks up win Wednesday versus Rockies
Sean Hjelle tallied the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings of Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies. Hjelle pitched the second through fifth innings on Wednesday and was able to record his first win of the year. In seven appearances, the righthander has allowed 16 runs in 20 innings pitched to go along with 20 strikeouts. The Giants have been utilizing bullpen games relatively often as the season has begun to wind down, and Hjelle has seen more looks as a result.
Chris Godwin (hamstring) returns to practice Wednesday
Godwin hasn't practiced the past couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1. Him being a limited participant is positive news for the team, who is seriously lacking depth at the wide receiver position. If the star receiver does return, that would spell a serious upgrade for QB Tom Brady's fantasy value moving forward.
9 Waiver Wire Targets to Prioritize for Week 4 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Looking for help on the waiver wire for Week 4? Here are our top targets to prioritize. 9. Mack Hollins (WR – LV) Mack Hollins has come seemingly out of nowhere to become a critical piece of the Raiders offense with upwards of 80% of snaps in every game this year. Week 1 saw little involvement with only 1 reception on 1 target for 16 yards. But Week 2 saw an uptick with five receptions on eight targets for 66 yards. And in Week 3, the absence of Hunter Renfrow created enough opportunity for Hollins to reel in eight receptions on 10 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown. If Mack Hollins continues at this rate, he’ll be the WR1 by Week 5. I’m kidding! All jokes aside, though, Hollins is clearly defining a role within this Raiders offense – an offense that will have to continue to throw for high volume as the Raiders struggle and play from behind.
