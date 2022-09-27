Bryce Elder pitched nine shutout innings, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out six during Atlanta's win over Washington on Monday. What a game for the young hurler, who has entered the rotation in place of a rested Max Fried and injured Spencer Strider. He was able to hold the Nationals off of the board and only allowed five singles and a double through a career-best nine innings. Although he didn't have a high strikeout total he was able to induce 11 swingings strikes and a decent 27 percent CSW on 106 pitches. He's been solid recently when called upon by the Braves allowing one run or fewer in each of his last four starts. Overall on the year, he is 2-3 with a solid 2.76 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over eight starts. He may get another start before the end of the season, likely against the Mets on Sunday.

