marinelink.com
AMP President Slams Jones Act Waiver
On September 22, President Joe Biden received a briefing from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Region 2 Administrator David Warrington on the impact Hurricane Fiona had on Puerto Rico. (Photo: K.C. Wilsey / FEMA) The president of a U.S. maritime trade group has slammed a decision by the Biden administration...
Foreign Tanker Delivers US Fuel to Puerto Rico Following Jones Act Waiver
A ship carrying a cargo of diesel fuel initially barred from hurricane-hit Puerto Rico anchored at the island's Guayanilla port on Friday to unload under a Biden administration waiver, the Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking service showed. The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker GH Parks, which loaded in Texas this month, was stopped...
Spear Power Systems Promotes Kostos
Spear Power Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion energy storage systems, announced it has promoted Ryan Kostos to Applications Engineering Manager. Kostos will lead a team of applications engineers and product managers to drive Spear's roadmap, shape its products, and build on Spear's information exchange with customers and partners. Kostos...
