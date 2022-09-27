Authorities identify Coachella man in killed in August shooting

Authorities today identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Coachella in early August.

At about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 , deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Carroll said an adult male with gunshot wounds, Francisco Lopez of Coachella, was found dead at the scene by deputies.

Homicide investigators from the Thermal station identified and detained Cindy Gicela Parra, 37, as the suspect, according to Carroll. She was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $1 million bail.

Cindy Gicela Parra

Parra was charged with three felony counts, one each of murder, assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, according to court records. She pleaded not guilty to all charges on Aug. 10 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

She's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26 for a felony settlement conference.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact Homicide Investigator Deanne with the sheriff's department at 951-955-2777.

