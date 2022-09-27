Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Marsha’s Specialty Desserts, Once Upon a Party create Amber Hankins’ gender reveal surprises
What’s a gender reveal without a few fun items filled with pink and blue to help share the much-anticipated results?. The “Life.Style.Live!” team got to participate in host Amber Hankins’ special day with help from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Once Upon a Party. Shauna Williams...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
WISH-TV
Kayla Sullivan shares ‘tattle tales,’ funny rule she’s set if her niece tattles
KID-ing with Kayla — Kids are known to tattle but WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan has fun rule for her niece if she decides to tattle. Sullivan is convinced the best news reporters start out as talented tattlers!. @kaylareporting. CONFIRMED: Talented news reporters start as tattlers #fyp #newsvoice...
WISH-TV
KID-ing with Kayla: One trip grocery bag challenge
Kid-ing with Kayla — It’s a fact, when you have kids, you have more mouths to feed, and that means more groceries to buy!. So, when your car is packed with food from the store, do you take multiple trips to get grocery bags out of the car or do you make yourself uncomfortable just to get it all in one journey?
WISH-TV
‘Life.Style.Live!’ host Amber Hankins reveals gender of new baby
The results are in, and the news is out as “Life.Style.Live!” host Amber Hankins has officially revealed the gender of her new baby! Watch the below to find out what it is. This will be Amber’s third child as she currently has a 9-year-old daughter named Avery and...
WISH-TV
Patty’s Picks: ‘The Good House,’ Patty Spitler makes top 3 in IndyStar’s Best TV Personality category
Something old, something new, something messy, something loveable and something true. There’s a lot going on in “The Good House.”. Based on a best-selling novel, it’s now a major motion picture, and Entertainment expert Patty Spitler joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” for “Patty’s Picks” to give us some insight. Here’s more from her:
WISH-TV
Nick Cannon welcomes his 10th child
(CNN) — Nick Cannon is a new dad, again. The “Masked Singer” host announced on Friday that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon. This makes a total of 10 kids for Cannon. “Another Blessing!!! As my journey...
