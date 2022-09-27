ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
City
Local
Indiana Education
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Four hopefuls seek three Pike Township school board seats

This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2022 school board elections. Join Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI to hear from candidates for IPS school board at a forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Indianapolis Public Library, Central Branch. RSVP and submit questions here.Four candidates are seeking election to the school board for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, which educates roughly 11,000 students...
Assistance League of Indianapolis clothes students in need ahead of winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Assistance League of Indianapolis nonprofit has been serving central Indiana students for decades and, even with new challenges coming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their team has still served before and during the school year. They work with social workers for Indianapolis Public Schools and...
Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"

The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
Oktoberfest returns to Carmel City Center with Indy Polkamotion

Celebrate the arrival of autumn from 6 to 10 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 30 as the City of Carmel and Carmel City Center present Oktoberfest. Enjoy the dance-worthy polka tunes of Indy Polkamotion and bring your appetite to partake in delicious German-themed dishes from local restaurants and plenty of adult beverage choices.
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee Monday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame

Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
