Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop
INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
WISH-TV
Indiana high school junior only one to get perfect score on 2022 college-level calculus exam
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A northern Indiana student, Felix Zhang, has aced a college-level calculus exam designed for high school students. He aced the Advanced Placement Calculus AB Exam with 108 points. The 16-year-old junior is the only student in the world to have passed with a perfect score for 2022.
Fox 59
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Public Library prepares for grand reopening after 2 years of renovations
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at the Carmel Clay Public Library were preparing Friday to reopen the library on Saturday after two years of renovations. Bob Swanay, the director of the library, says the library moved to its current location on Main Street in 1999. In October 2020, construction...
WISH-TV
State Rep. Schaibley presents Sagamore award to Carmel doctor for helping first responders
CARMEL, Ind. (The Reporter) — State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) on Tuesday presented a Sagamore of the Wabash award to Dr. Steven Moffatt, a Carmel resident and chief scientific officer at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, for going above and beyond to help Hoosier first responders. Schaibley said Moffatt is...
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
readthereporter.com
HSE board member & candidate Julie Chambers responds to Kellie Kelly’s column on college readiness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
Four hopefuls seek three Pike Township school board seats
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2022 school board elections. Join Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI to hear from candidates for IPS school board at a forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Indianapolis Public Library, Central Branch. RSVP and submit questions here.Four candidates are seeking election to the school board for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, which educates roughly 11,000 students...
WISH-TV
Assistance League of Indianapolis clothes students in need ahead of winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Assistance League of Indianapolis nonprofit has been serving central Indiana students for decades and, even with new challenges coming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their team has still served before and during the school year. They work with social workers for Indianapolis Public Schools and...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"
The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
Fox 59
Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
readthereporter.com
Oktoberfest returns to Carmel City Center with Indy Polkamotion
Celebrate the arrival of autumn from 6 to 10 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 30 as the City of Carmel and Carmel City Center present Oktoberfest. Enjoy the dance-worthy polka tunes of Indy Polkamotion and bring your appetite to partake in delicious German-themed dishes from local restaurants and plenty of adult beverage choices.
wibqam.com
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee Monday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
Fox 59
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is recovering from injuries suffered during a crash with a driver police suspect was impaired on Indy’s south side. Following the crash, the department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S....
readthereporter.com
Owner of historic Carmel home implores city officials to carefully consider plans for development on her street
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Current Publishing
Le Macaron French Pastries aims for December opening in Carmel’s Clay Terrace
Westfield residents Mary Lynn and her husband, Daniel Fanning, were shopping around for the right franchise. “I had been researching different franchise opportunities in the area and I just hadn’t come across anything that we were financially able to do,” Lynn said. Lynn said they were looking into...
Current Publishing
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame
Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
