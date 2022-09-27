Utah Tech hopes to snap two-game slide in first-ever meeting with Abilene Christian

Coming off a 31-17 loss to Southern Utah last Saturday, Utah Tech returns to Greater Zion Stadium to face Abilene Christian in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Three late turnovers by the Trailblazers were the deciding factor in falling to 1-3 on the year and 0-1 in the WAC.

Trailing 24-10 late in the third quarter, redshirt sophomore Kobe Tracy found a blanketed Joey Hobert for a score to make it a one-possession game.

Tracy would throw interceptions on two of the next three Utah Tech possessions.

Tracy became the third quarterback in the Trailblazers’ NCAA-era to throw for over 3,000 yards after throwing for 277 yards in the loss to SUU.

With his six-catch, 105-yard performance, Hobert is the first receiver to have four straight 100-yard receiving games in program history.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Utah Tech head coach Paul Peterson said he wants to see his team start faster.

“The thing that’s really frustrating in that first half is we didn’t get a good start defensively,” said Peterson on Tuesday. “[We] gave up some big plays defensively early. That’s kind of been the last two weeks, we’ve given up some really big plays and we haven’t been able to climb back.”

Peterson added that he felt his team responded well at halftime against Southern Utah, particularly on the defensive side.

In addition to Tracy throwing two interceptions, he was sacked four times by the SUU front.

“We’ve got to take those hits off the quarterback. We’ve got to be way more consistent; our execution level has to go way up.”

Peterson said that not all the pressure faced by Tracy and backup Victor Gabalis was strictly on the offensive line.

Abilene Christian’s aggressive front seven presents another test for the offensive unit.

Freshman linebacker Reese Young has already made waves, with 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Junior William Morgan has 7.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Jordan Paup adds another three tackles for loss and .5 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Tyrin Bradley leads the team with 21 tackles.

“We definitely have to get rid of the ball a bit quicker,” Peterson said. “We had six sacks last week and of those six I think you can blame half of them on the OLine and the other half on our quarterback holding it too long. In our offense, the way we protect, it’s a one-on-one almost every snap with our offensive lineman. If you have one or two guys missing, and all five of them have one or two misses, you’re going to get ten hits on the quarterback, so we definitely need to minimize that for sure.”

While protecting the quarterback is one main area of concern for Utah Tech with an aggressive Wildcat defense, getting to the quarterback is another.

Through four games, Utah Tech has just one sack from Syrus Webster.

“That’s a huge area of emphasis,” Peterson said. “We definitely have to get back there and get them off-schedule. The coverages that we like to do, it’s hard if you’re back there covering for three or four seconds so we definitely have to do a better job of getting after the quarterback.”

Abilene Christian enters at 3-1, coming off a 34-7 win over D-II Western New Mexico last week. The only loss on the schedule so far is a 34-17 game against Missouri.

The Wildcats feature a talented duo of running backs in Rovaughn Banks Jr. and Jermiah Dobbins. Each had over 100 yards on the ground against Western New Mexico.

Banks Jr. had two rushing touchdowns while averaging almost seven yards per carry.

“They like to run the ball. [Jermiah Dobbins] and [Rovaughn Banks Jr.], are both good running backs. They’re solid up front, they’re big. They have some big guys and they’re going to look the part.”

Arizona State transfer Ethan Long replaced starter Maverick McIvor and completed 22/34 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Peterson said he expects Long to get the start against his defense.

In a game of two seemingly even teams on paper, the play of Long in his first start, as well as Utah Tech keeping Tracy protected will be the difference in what should be another close game for Peterson’s program.

Prediction: Abilene Christian 20, Utah Tech 27

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.