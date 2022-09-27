ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Where is Jim Cantore? Weather Channel meteorologist spotted in Punta Gorda

By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

Jim Cantore has moved.

After spending a few days reporting for the Weather Channel from Clearwater Beach, Cantore was seen today in a hotel in Punta Gorda (Charlotte County) about an hour or so from Clearwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9uAF_0iCW61Gy00

Wayne Sallade, the former Emergency Operations Center chief for Charlotte County, posted the photo of Cantore on his Facebook page earlier today. Sallade gave The News-Press permission to use the picture and confirmed that Cantore is now setting up shop along this part of the West Coast of Florida.

SMS alerts: Sign up to a special texting group for updates on Hurricane Ian and its aftermath

Previously: Weather Channel announces Jim Cantore's location

Hurricane Ian live updates: Fort Myers is on 'the bad side' of Hurricane Ian, NWS meteorologist says

Cantore is posing for the photo with Ashleigh Runkle, who Sallade called a "dear friend" of his.

Jim Cantore battles Hurricane Ian's powerful winds in Punta Gorda

Jim Cantore was spotted in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian's Category 4 winds on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Video shows he was filming while a branch hit him causing him to lose his balance. Cantore fell to the ground and then had to hold on to this traffic sign to help with the heavy wind gusts.

Cantore is famous for being a storm chaser, whether it is a hurricane or a blizzard. People have come to understand that wherever Cantore is, it usually means that is where the worst part of a storm is predicted to be.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Where is Jim Cantore? Weather Channel meteorologist spotted in Punta Gorda

Comments / 10

Just sayin...
3d ago

While we love him…we all know if he shows up…it’s REALLY BAD!! Stay safe everyone!🙏❤️

Reply
5
AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
3d ago

Saw him at China Buffet in Port Charlotte 3 hours ago!

Reply(4)
8
 

