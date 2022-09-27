Where is Jim Cantore? Weather Channel meteorologist spotted in Punta Gorda

Jim Cantore has moved.

After spending a few days reporting for the Weather Channel from Clearwater Beach, Cantore was seen today in a hotel in Punta Gorda (Charlotte County) about an hour or so from Clearwater.

Wayne Sallade, the former Emergency Operations Center chief for Charlotte County, posted the photo of Cantore on his Facebook page earlier today. Sallade gave The News-Press permission to use the picture and confirmed that Cantore is now setting up shop along this part of the West Coast of Florida.

Cantore is posing for the photo with Ashleigh Runkle, who Sallade called a "dear friend" of his.

Jim Cantore battles Hurricane Ian's powerful winds in Punta Gorda

Jim Cantore was spotted in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian's Category 4 winds on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Video shows he was filming while a branch hit him causing him to lose his balance. Cantore fell to the ground and then had to hold on to this traffic sign to help with the heavy wind gusts.

Cantore is famous for being a storm chaser, whether it is a hurricane or a blizzard. People have come to understand that wherever Cantore is, it usually means that is where the worst part of a storm is predicted to be.

