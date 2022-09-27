Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Five places to go pumpkin picking in the Montgomery County area
From pies to lattes, the season of pumpkins has arrived in Montgomery County and the best way to celebrate is with a visit to the pumpkin patch. Whether you’re looking for a fun family day or are ready to carve the scariest face into an orange winter squash, there are plenty of places to pick out your favorite pumpkin.
mocoshow.com
Lone Oak Brewery and The MoCoShow Bring You ‘MoCo Lite’
Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company and The MoCoShow are collaborating to bring you MoCo Lite (3.8% ABV)– an American Pilsner that’s easy-drinking, extra pale, and very refreshing. MoCo Lite will be available starting today (Wednesday, September 28) at noon and will be sold in pints or in 16oz cans to-go at Lone Oak Farm (5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd in Olney) and will soon be available across the county.
storereporter.com
Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū
After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
rockvillenights.com
The B-12 Store opening Saturday at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Will open at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda tomorrow, Saturday, October 1, 2022. Special grand opening promotions will run for the next week at the store, which sells and administers injectable and intravenous vitamins. The store is overseen by a physician who can write prescriptions for the vitamins, and all injections and IVs are adminstered by certified nurses.
bethesdamagazine.com
Utility truck struck by freight train in Rockville
A utility vehicle was struck by a CSX freight train Thursday evening in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service. There were no reported injuries. Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday that a utility truck had ended up on the tracks by the Randolph Road grade crossing.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County to get new 227 area code next summer
Starting next summer, new Montgomery County phone numbers will begin with the area code 227 instead of the longstanding 301 or 240. The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that 227 has been assigned as the new area code to serve the geographic area that includes Montgomery, Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, Washington, Frederick, Howard, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties, according to a press release.
thedcpost.com
The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend
The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
Train collides into unoccupied vehicle on railroad in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A train struck a work vehicle in Rockville, Maryland Thursday evening, causing roads to close to traffic. The collision happened around 7:25 p.m. at Randolph Road and Nebel Street crossing area between a truck and a CSX train. "At approximately 7:25 pm this evening, a CSX...
mymcmedia.org
City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest
The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police name new Major Crimes Division head, Bethesda district commander
The Montgomery County Department of Police has named Capt. Sean Gagen as the new director of its Major Crimes Division after he served as the commander of the police district that includes Bethesda for three years. Gagen became the commander of the Second District in 2019 – an area that...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: This Weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival Cancelled
This weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival that was scheduled to take place on the Ocean City Boardwalk from September 30-October 2 has been cancelled due to to the forecast of inclement weather. The three day music and art festival was put together in partnership with Rockville natives O.A.R, who were also scheduled to preform several sets at the event. Rapper Logic, who is from Gaithersburg, was also scheduled to perform.
fox5dc.com
DC area weekend events canceled as Hurricane Ian approaches
WASHINGTON - Remnants of Hurricane Ian are impacting some events here in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. For instance, if you head to the website for the Ocean’s Calling Festival in Ocean City, the first thing you’ll see is a message reading in part, "due to unsafe weather conditions … We have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel."
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Cancels This Saturday’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced that this Saturday’s Rocktobierfest has been cancelled due to the forecast of inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place on October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled shortly before the event due to Covid-19 concerns. There is no makeup date for the event, according to a post on the City of Rockville’s Instagram page. The annual event attracts more than 3,000 people each year to Rockville Town Center.
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS testing plant-based lunch options created by Silver Diner chef
When Springbrook High School student Naomi Richardson first took a bite of the “Sweet-Heat Potatoes,” she was taken aback by the ranch sauce that coated the plate of sweet potatoes. “I liked the sweet potatoes but when it got to the sauce it was too tangy and ranchy,”...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg: Gaithersburg Ranked 7th Best Place to Live
The City placed #7 in Fortune Well’s inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking. The City of Gaithersburg placed #7 in Fortune Well’s inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking. The list highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial wellbeing.
restonnow.com
With flooding possible, Hurricane Ian washes out some local events
An October weekend once filled with fall events is starting to clear out, as Fairfax County braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm that devastated Florida after making landfall on Wednesday (Sept. 28) is expected to weaken as it heads north, but its rain and winds could still prove dangerous, the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security (DEMS) warns.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Parkway
Police are investigating an apparent suicide near Sligo Creek Parkway, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). On Monday afternoon, police said Sligo Creek Parkway was closed between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring for a police investigation. The parkway and adjacent trail reopened later that afternoon.
