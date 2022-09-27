ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Dies in Fall From Balcony After Family Fled Storm's Path

The boy's family was staying at a condo resort in Panama City Beach after evacuating from Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in Florida An 11-year-old boy whose family evacuated from Jacksonville in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's arrival in Florida is dead after he fell from a condominium balcony in Panama City Beach. On Friday, Panama City Beach communications director Debbie Ingram confirmed with PEOPLE that police received a call at 1:19 p.m. Eastern time Thursday "about a possible child falling off a balcony" at Sterling Reef Condominiums...
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
People

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 Storm

The diminished-but-still powerful hurricane made its third landfall on Friday afternoon near Georgetown, S.C., just after 2 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center Hurricane Ian made its third landfall Friday afternoon, north of Charleston, S.C., as a Category 1 storm. "Surface observations indicate that the center of #Hurricane #Ian made landfall on Sep 30 at 205 pm EDT (1805 UTC) near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph," the National Hurricane Center announced. Forecasters predicted Friday morning that the hurricane would be "similar to that...
wflx.com

Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian

A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials. This Home Depot in St. Lucie west sustained some damage from the winds - right there in the front along part of the store, but when we got here, we quickly found out that was not the story - the story was out in the parking lot –
matadornetwork.com

Hurricane Ian Is so Strong It Pulled the Water Out of Tampa Bay

Hurricane Ian has made its way to Florida, and this Category 4 storm is projected to make its way up to North Carolina by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. While strong winds and floods get much of the attention during hurricanes, large bodies of water also appear to be sucked bone dry. A woman with the TikTok account @OhNoItsCo posted a video of Tampa Bay looking more like a dried-up reservoir than the massive body of water it usually is.
Longboat Observer

Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts

As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
click orlando

How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
