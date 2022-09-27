Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Florida Native Slams Critics of People Who Didn't Evacuate: It's 'HARD'
"Would they rather go be even poorer in a different state or be dead in Florida?" one critic tweeted.
kiss951.com
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian
The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Dies in Fall From Balcony After Family Fled Storm's Path
The boy's family was staying at a condo resort in Panama City Beach after evacuating from Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in Florida An 11-year-old boy whose family evacuated from Jacksonville in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's arrival in Florida is dead after he fell from a condominium balcony in Panama City Beach. On Friday, Panama City Beach communications director Debbie Ingram confirmed with PEOPLE that police received a call at 1:19 p.m. Eastern time Thursday "about a possible child falling off a balcony" at Sterling Reef Condominiums...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At least 21 dead in Florida as victims face unfathomable destruction
FORT MYERS, Fla. — At least 21 people are dead in Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed the south and central parts of the state as a massive Category 4 hurricane, leaving behind a devastating trail of destruction. A team of Channel 2 Action News reporters were in Florida and...
‘I lost everything I own’: Florida residents shell-shocked by Ian’s destruction
The region was left with 2 million people without power and a fear that a huge death count awaits.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Daylight dawns over devastation, catastrophic flooding ongoing across central and northeast Florida
Hurricane Ian roared ashore on Wednesday afternoon, crossing the shoreline just south of Punta Gorda in Lee County on southwest Florida’s coast as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. The catastrophic storm surge leveled coastal communities with heart-wrenching scenes of violent flooding through Wednesday evening, as the...
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 Storm
The diminished-but-still powerful hurricane made its third landfall on Friday afternoon near Georgetown, S.C., just after 2 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center Hurricane Ian made its third landfall Friday afternoon, north of Charleston, S.C., as a Category 1 storm. "Surface observations indicate that the center of #Hurricane #Ian made landfall on Sep 30 at 205 pm EDT (1805 UTC) near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph," the National Hurricane Center announced. Forecasters predicted Friday morning that the hurricane would be "similar to that...
News4Jax.com
‘Extremely dangerous’ Category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, continues to move inland
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Ian is causing “catastrophic” storm surge, winds and flooding in Southwest Florida. At 4 p.m., Ian was moving inland in the Cape Coral-Punta Gorda area.
WPBF News 25
Just how big is Hurricane Ian? Video from space station shows incredible size, scope
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just how big is Hurricane Ian?. NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Casey DeSantis announces activation of Florida Disaster Fund for Hurricane Ian
First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund which will support Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.
wflx.com
Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials. This Home Depot in St. Lucie west sustained some damage from the winds - right there in the front along part of the store, but when we got here, we quickly found out that was not the story - the story was out in the parking lot –
WESH
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
matadornetwork.com
Hurricane Ian Is so Strong It Pulled the Water Out of Tampa Bay
Hurricane Ian has made its way to Florida, and this Category 4 storm is projected to make its way up to North Carolina by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. While strong winds and floods get much of the attention during hurricanes, large bodies of water also appear to be sucked bone dry. A woman with the TikTok account @OhNoItsCo posted a video of Tampa Bay looking more like a dried-up reservoir than the massive body of water it usually is.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts
As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
click orlando
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
People
331K+
Followers
53K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1