Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region
CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Who Has The Juiciest Bison Burgers In Cody, Wyoming?
I've been wanting to visit Cody, Wyoming for a long time. Not only is it the home of one of my favorite media personalities, but it also has a beautiful history and culture. There is nothing like the great outdoors, and you will definitely find them in Wyoming.
Preview: Cody Broncs Host Green River for Homecoming
The Cody Bronc Football team will return to action tonight as they play host to the Green River Wolves for Homecoming. It’s the second conference game of the season for Cody who sports a 4-0 overall record, 1-0 in league play. The Wolves enter the contest 1-4 overall, 0-1 in league play. I caught up with Head Coach Matt McFadden and here’s that preview:
Worland Cross Country At The Fox and Hound
The Worland Warrior Cross Country Team will be in Cody Thursday for the Fox and Hound Race. The Race will be at the Olive Glenn Golf Course in Cody. Buffalo, Cody, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Riverton, Rocky Mtn/Burlington, Thermopolis, and Worland are set to compete. The Fox and Hound Race begins...
Bighorn Basin Civil Air Patrol Hosting Open House in Powell
The Bighorn Basin’s wing of the Civil Air Patrol invites residents to an open house – and encourages teenagers to consider volunteering to learn the skills the patrol uses to change and save lives. The Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol will be hosting an Open...
SYP: Kelly Simone, running for CRH Hospital Board
Kelly Simone, running for Cody Regional Health Hospital Board, talked about what role should the board should play in running the hospital to best serve the community. Also, Kelly talked about how she and her collogues got through the pandemic as a front-line, medical professional and if any lessons were learned going through that difficult time. Kelly also mentioned that employee recruitment and retention is an issue that she would tackle if elected to the board.
SYP: Joy Hill, Dossie Overfield, Park County Land Use Plan
Planning and Zoning Director for Park County Joy Hill and Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield spoke about the status of the Land Use Plan or LUPAC. They answer the question of why do they want the public’s input, what some comments from people have been and upcoming meetings that people in Park County are encouraged to attend.
Center of the West Curator Fact Checks Top-Selling Video Game
One of the top attractions in Wyoming is the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. The museum was founded in 1917 by Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney. Today, the center is the home to 5 different museums located under one roof with their mission statement stating, “Connecting people to the stories of the American West.”
Area Football and Volleyball Updated Standings
As we approach the halfway mark of the week let’s take a look at the most updated Football and Volleyball Standings for Cody and area teams. It’s hard to believe but we are already more than halfway through the season. The Cody Football and Volleyball teams are the...
Powell, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Weekly Sports Schedule for Cody and Area College Teams
Sports Schedule for the week of Septeber 26th through October 1st. Here is the weekly sports schedule for Cody and area college teams. It is homecoming week for Cody High School and there’s plenty of activity going on. Let’s first take a look at what sports will be broadcast...
Five Cody Bronc Tennis Players Earn All-State
On Wednesday, the Wyoming Coaches Association released the 2022 All-State Tennis recipients. All-State is earned depending on your finish at the State Tournament. The Cody Broncs had five players earn All-State honors. A congratulations goes out to the following Broncs: Tade Geving, Stewart Aguilar, Carter Thompson, Caleb Wallace and Joseph...
