Kelly Simone, running for Cody Regional Health Hospital Board, talked about what role should the board should play in running the hospital to best serve the community. Also, Kelly talked about how she and her collogues got through the pandemic as a front-line, medical professional and if any lessons were learned going through that difficult time. Kelly also mentioned that employee recruitment and retention is an issue that she would tackle if elected to the board.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO