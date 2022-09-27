Read full article on original website
'Halloween Ends' trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis makes 'last stand' as Laurie
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Halloween Ends. The studio shared a final trailer for the horror film Tuesday featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. Halloween Ends is a sequel to Halloween Kills (2021) and the 13th film in the Halloween franchise. The movie...
Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Battle' Featurette
Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Halloween Ends movie. The star discusses her character's mindset between 2018's Halloween movie, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living...
This ‘Halloween’ 4K Collection Blu-ray Box Set Is Perfect for Spooky Season: Pre-Order It Now
Countdown to Halloween! If you’re getting your horror watch list together, the Halloween 4K Collection box set is an absolute must-have for fans of the franchise. The collector’s edition box set, which will be released on Tuesday (Oct. 4), includes three of the terrifying films from one of the longest-running horror series in history. Watch Michael Myers slash his way through the town of Handonfield taking on Tommy Doyle (Paul Rudd) and Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance) and coming face to face with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). This eight-disc box set contains theatrical releases and producer’s cuts of Halloween: The Curse of...
Watch Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Fall in Love and Kill in Bones and All Trailer
Bones and All is in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 23 Timothée Chalamet is going gory. On Thursday, MGM Studios released the new trailer for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Bones and All, starring Chalamet, 26, alongside Taylor Russell, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloe Sevigny. "Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter," an official synopsis of the movie reads. "A liberating road odyssey of two young people...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Special Celebrating Franchise and Halloween Horror Nights Airing on NBC
The upcoming Halloween Ends will truly mark the end of an era, as the final film in the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of Halloween films will be the sendoff to Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, with the occasion being honored this Saturday in the NBC special Halloween in Hollywood. The hour-long special will look back at the legacy of the franchise and its impact on pop culture, while also exploring the annual Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios. Halloween in Hollywood will air on NBC on Saturday, October 1st at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock on October 2nd. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for And Just Like That... Season 2
John Corbett previously joked he'd take part in season 1 of And Just Like That… but now it's official: the Sex and the City alum will return as Aidan Shaw in the HBO Max series' second season Aidan Shaw is returning to Sex and the City — for real this time! Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Tuesday that John Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of And Just Like That.... "Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would...
Top Gun: Maverick Director Recalls Showing Val Kilmer His Sweet Scene For The First Time
Top Gun: Maverick's director got to show Val Kilmer his scene in the movie for the first time.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely unhinged new horror film fails to outshine its predecessor on Rotten Tomatoes
As the leaves begin to fall and the air turns delightfully crisp, the commencement of spooky season is finally upon us — which means a variety of new horror movies to add to the annual marathons. And just in time for the season, a new mind-boggling slasher prequel is debuting in theaters today with Pearl. Set to serve as a prequel to Ti West’s favorable X, Mia Goth looks to once again test our gray matter as the titular character who harbors an intense thirst for destruction.
Collider
Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of Ventriloquist Horror Film 'Magic'
Magic, a 1978 horror film about an evil puppet starring beloved actor Anthony Hopkins, is going to be remade by legendary director Sam Raimi according to producer Roy Lee. Lee recently appeared on the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris and broke the news, saying “I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films… actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”
newschoolfreepress.com
Michael J. Fox, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, + more scheduled for New York Comic Con
The weekend will host a myriad of events and panels surrounding art, film, TV and more. Geeks and nerds rejoice! New York Comic Con returns to the Javits Center Oct. 6-9. The weekend will feature panels, celebrity signings, art vendors and more. Since 2006, NYCC has united fans of pop...
Wendell and Wild: Everything To Know About Key & Peele’s Reunion Netflix Movie
Wendell & Wild is an upcoming animated film coming to Netflix in October 2022! The iconic comedy pair Jordan Peele, 43, and Keegan-Michael Key, 51, star in the film as the two main characters. The film is based on the book by Henry Selick, 69, who also brought audiences the Halloween cult classics The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.
WDW News Today
‘Halloween in Hollywood’ TV Special to Include Behind the Scenes Look at Halloween Horror Nights
In celebration of “Halloween Ends,” the final film in the “Halloween” trilogy, NBC will air “Halloween in Hollywood” this Saturday. The hour-long special will look back on the famous franchise, as well as include a behind-the-scenes look at the development of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Guillermo Del Toro’s newest horror flick promises scares, as genre diehards gear up for weeks’ worth of content
Strap in, genre bloodhounds — because the bone-chilling month of October is almost upon us! After patiently waiting all year long, it’s time for black cats, pumpkin patches, apple cider, and of course — scary movies. Although, perhaps the most thrilling portion of the ever-popular spooky season here on We Got This Covered is the daily roundup of horror news! And boy, the last 24 hours have promised enormous excitement for horror fans after the spine-tingling official trailer for The Accursed has dropped while an abundance of horror content is planned for the next two weeks and beyond.
ComicBook
John Carpenter Hosting Godzilla Marathon for Scream Factory TV in November
Filmmaker John Carpenter is an undeniable master of horror, but his love of cinema extends outside of the blood and guts of that genre, as he is also immensely passionate about monster movies. Coming to Scream Factory TV in November, Carpenter himself will be showcasing some of his favorite monster movies and offering his own insight into them, which includes the original Godzilla. Given that the filmmaker notoriously shies away from the spotlight and how he rarely reflects on his own films, this is an exciting opportunity not only for fans of Carpenter but also for monster movies in general. The Masters of Monsters marathon will be kicking off on November 3rd.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Costumes: How to Dress Up as Your Favorite Character
With Halloween just around the corner, everybody is dying to get their hands on a funky costume that pays homage to the pop culture greats. And this year, after nearly three years of dormancy, Stranger Things returned with a record-breaking fourth season filled with new characters and creatures, and enough costume inspo to turn your closet upside down.
A.V. Club
Donald Sutherland is more terrifying than Pennywise, according to It's Jaeden Martell
If you were to trace the origins of multiple generations’ fear of clowns, the terrifying Pennywise would be front and center, grinning with his sickly, sharp teeth as he prepared to eat the children of Derry, Maine. While Bill Skarsgård’s bloody take on the character in 2017's It continued that clown-related trauma, fellow It actor Jaeden Martell says he found working with someone else even more frightening: the esteemed Donald Sutherland.
Katherine Heigl's Son Joshua, 5, Practices Skills as 'Future Director' on Set with Mom: Photo
The actress brought her 5-year-old son on the set of Firefly Lane, where she is currently filming season 2 Katherine Heigl has a mini director on her hands! The 43-year-old actress captured a sweet photo on Thursday as she brought son Joshua Bishop, 5, on the set of Netflix's Firefly Lane, where she is currently filming season 2. In the cute shot, Heigl rests her chin on top of her son's head, who proudly wears a clear face shield and the director's headset. The mom of three smiles while...
