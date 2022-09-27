ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers

When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Friday Ian live updates | Greensboro issues State of Emergency

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical storm Ian will bring heavy wind and rain to the Triad. It's possible our area could see some power outages. We can expect rain to start as early as Friday morning or later Friday afternoon. IN-DEPTH WEATHER REPORT: What will Ian bring to the Triad...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to enter a closing on WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How to enter a closing on our website:. If you have a closing code, go to /closenow. You will only be able to enter your closing code through this online portal. Enter your ID number and your password. Select the status of your school or business.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center

This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
