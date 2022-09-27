Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
Ian cancels Wake Forest graduation, but doesn't stop one family from celebrating
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite severe weather forcing Wake Forest University to close campus and cancel events Friday and most of Saturday, one family coming down from Pittsburgh for a graduation decided to make the most of the rainy situation. The Bradshaw family was driving from Pittsburgh to Winston-Salem Friday...
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers
When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
Hurricane Ian Impacts: Burlington church community rallies around couple that lost everything
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The devastation is widespread in Florida. The Ft. Myers area was especially hit hard, as Hurricane Ian first made landfall as a Category 4 storm. We found out how their old neighbors and church members are coming together to help during this time of devastation. Cheryl...
WFMY NEWS2
Friday Ian live updates | Greensboro issues State of Emergency
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical storm Ian will bring heavy wind and rain to the Triad. It's possible our area could see some power outages. We can expect rain to start as early as Friday morning or later Friday afternoon. IN-DEPTH WEATHER REPORT: What will Ian bring to the Triad...
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
publicradioeast.org
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
Co-op retail space in Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro helps fill store fronts at the mall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start. It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre. “It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” […]
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to enter a closing on WFMY News 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — How to enter a closing on our website:. If you have a closing code, go to /closenow. You will only be able to enter your closing code through this online portal. Enter your ID number and your password. Select the status of your school or business.
Asheboro woman scammed by handyman who lived nearby: 2 Wants to Know
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Janet McElreath walks around her yard picking up broken branches and pulling weeds. The Asheboro home she has owned for more than 55 years is gorgeous including the landscaping. “I love the neighborhood, that’s why we stayed here,” McElreath said. The ranch-style home has...
North Carolina family urges mental health treatment after deadly shooting
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mental health facilities and resource groups in Asheboro and parts of Randolph County have begun to brace for a possible uptick in calls for help as news continues to unravel about the murder-suicide on Hamlin Street. On Monday, family members of Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona Sesmas, 33, were found […]
WFMY NEWS2
'You can be ready in advance' | Essential items needed for your emergency preparedness kit
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As North Carolina prepares for heavy rain and winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, now is the time to check on your emergency preparedness kit. Scott Muthersbaugh is the Public Information Officer for Guilford County Emergency Services. He said it's always better to prepare in advance.
WFMY NEWS2
Randolph County woman opens her home to those seeking shelter during Hurricane Ian
LIBERTY, N.C. — A woman in Randolph County is opening her doors to people who need to seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Christine Laughlin was in Florida during Hurricane Andrew and understands the struggle of getting through a hurricane. She and her family and friends were asked to evacuate...
Greensboro’s Wicked Burgers Taco & Brews is ax-throwin’ good
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ve heard of dinner and a movie, right? What about lunch and axe throwing? You can now give that a try at Wicked Burgers Tacos and Brews. The restaurant just added an axe-throwing space in the parking lot where customers can play games and try to hit a bullseye. Inside, the […]
rhinotimes.com
You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center
This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
State of Emergency: How Winston-Salem is preparing for Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem has declared a State of Emergency, just an hour after Guilford County and Greensboro did the same. The State of Emergency went into effect at noon on Friday. The city described it as a “precautionary measure” in case Hurricane Ian causes widespread or severe damage. This declaration […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 1