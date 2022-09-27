Read full article on original website
Naig: drought's stranglehold on KMAland continues
(Des Moines) -- Continuing drought remains the top weather headline for Iowa in 2022. That's according to Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, who reacted to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, showing persistent dry conditions across a majority of the state. Naig tells KMA News the drought conditions have increased over the past month.
Iowa DNR reveals numbers from August roadside survey
(KMAland) -- The results are in for this year's Iowa Department of Natural Resources August roadside survey. Each year the Iowa DNR conducts the survey from August 1st through the 15th to assess its upland game populations. During that timeframe, DNR biologists and conservation officers slowly travel along 30-mile survey routes and count the number of pheasants, quail, partridge, rabbits, and jackrabbits seen. Speaking on Friday's "Outdoors in KMAland" segment on the KMA "Morning Show," Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison says the number of ring-neck pheasants in the state is down 4%.
ISAC looking into land impact study regarding carbon pipelines
(Des Moines) -- Officials with the Iowa State Association of Counties are pursuing a study to discover the possible land impacts of proposed carbon pipelines. That's according to Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch, who also serves as the ISAC Board of Directors President. Crouch tells KMA News the board was approached to look into a ground impact or compaction study of areas potentially impacted by proposed carbon pipelines through Iowa State University. Currently, three carbon pipelines have been proposed throughout Iowa, affecting nearly 70 counties, including Summit Carbon Solutions, whose project would cut through Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Fremont Counties in KMAland. Crouch says the hope would be to present the study's results to the Iowa Utilities Board -- the governing body in the state for hazardous liquid pipelines.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- A new report finds more than one in every three adult Iowans is obese, ranking Iowa 39th and well within the bottom tier of states. Rhea Farberman, director of policy research at Trust for America’s Health, says the organization’s annual report tracks obesity rates by age, race or ethnicity, and state of residence. The good news is that Iowa’s obesity ranking held steady from last year despite the hardships of the pandemic. The bad news is that Iowa’s childhood obesity rate, for children ages ten to 17, is now at 17 percent -- which is a slight increase from a year ago. The report says obesity is estimated to increase U-S healthcare spending by 170 billion dollars every year.
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 29th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is set to vote today (Thursday) on an amended Senate tax cut package. The legislation would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-eight percent -- if Missouri makes enough money. Democratic House Member Peter Merideth of St. Louis says cutting taxes could put at risk state services to Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, fired back, saying “we are doing more for low-income people than we ever have in the history of the world. The plan would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes.
Iowa Patrol launches week-long speed enforcement effort
(Council Bluffs) -- Excessive speeding has increased dramatically in Iowa, and the Iowa State Patrol is launching a week-long speed enforcement project. That's according to the Patrol's District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state law enforcement agency is staffing-up until October 5th to crack down on excessive speeds. While speeds have likely gone down from the consistent 100 miles per hour or more during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says high speeds were still a factor in the majority of fatal car crashes last year in Iowa.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 30th, 2022
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former youth pastor is set to serve more time in prison than the age of his child sex abuse victim. Jesse Vargas from New York has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for the 2013 sexual abuse of an eleven-year-old Missouri girl. Vargas met the child at a religious camp in Michigan where he worked. The victim, who’s now 15 said in court, “Over the course of the next four years Jesse played with my family and I like frogs in a pot…slowly increasing the temperature of his manipulation until we each were unaware of the water we had been submerged in, let alone its suddenly scalding temperature.”
Mount Ayr student named 2022 Iowa PGA Junior Player of the Year
(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr student Jaylee Shaffer has been named the 2022 Iowa PGA Junior Player of the Year for Girls 13 & Under. According to a release from Iowa PGA Junior Golf, Shaffer accumulated 4,420 Player of the Year points during the season. She appeared in 12 events on the Iowa PGA Junior Tour this season, winning 10 events.
Hurricane Ian live updates: These towns 'decimated' as storm wreaks havoc
(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning, hours before it was expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast. Landfall is expected between afternoon and early evening in the area near Port Charlotte and Sarasota, though the hurricane’s track, timing and intensity may change.
Thousands of people evacuated from Florida nursing homes, hospitals
(NEW YORK) -- Thousands of nursing home residents and hospital patients across Florida have been evacuated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian as the storm heads north. As of Thursday afternoon, 45 nursing homes were evacuated -- impacting about 3,500 residents -- as were 115 assisted-living facilities, according to the Florida Health Care Association.
