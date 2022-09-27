ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Thanks 26 States for Hurricane Ian Support

Florida has been greatly affected by Hurricane Ian, with hundreds reported to have died in Lee County according to that county's sheriff. With footage being shared across social media, and with reporters braving the effects of the storm to bring up-to-date coverage, Floridians and the country have been watching for the first sign that the coast is clear. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has provided an update, thanking 26 states for extending support as Florida continues to face Hurricane Ian.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Activists, Democrats seek to energize Black voters. ‘Change is coming, because I don’t owe anyone anything.’

Political activists and Democratic elected officials in South Florida are stepping up efforts to energize African American and Caribbean American voters, hoping they’re a potent and decisive force in November’s elections. A strong turnout among Black voters is crucial for Democrats. Without it, the party has little hope of winning the marquee contests — for governor and U.S. Senate — and could ...
FL Legislators Send Bipartisan Letter to Biden in Support of DeSantis' Call for Assistance

As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida and on its way to the Carolinas, a bipartisan delegation has sent a letter to President Joe Biden (D) calling for a Major Disaster Delegation would support the response and recovery to all those affected by the state. Florida’s three biggest statewide elected officials (Gov. Ron DeSantis – R-FL, Sen. Rick Scott – R-FL, and Sen. Marco Rubio – R-FL) recently called for the President to answer the call of duty to offer federal assistance to the relief effort.
DeSantis Activates Florida's Critical Disaster Relief Fundraising Effort

Hurricane Ian is hitting Southwest Florida, and while Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is fundraising as the storm impacts Florida, First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund. The Fund is the state's official private fundraising mechanism set up to help Florida communities "respond to...
Democrat Bagga Responds to Attack Mailer Put Out by Fred Hawkins

Despite Hurricane Ian being the biggest news in Florida this week, there is still time for midterm election coverage. District 35 for the Florida House has just generated its own share of news. On Monday, Democratic nominee Rishi Bagga tweeted a response to an attack mailer put out by his Republican opponent Rep.Fred Hawkins. Bagga calls the allegations "so bad we got a good laugh." The mailer calls Bagga "really radical" and claims he is in favor of allowing non-citizens to vote, in favor of releasing criminals, and is against term limits.
Christina Pushaw and Rep. Andrade Accuse POLITICO of Politicizing Hurricane Ian

Ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida, Politico's Matt Dixon says this is Ron DeSantis' first hurricane as Governor. Dixon anticipates to see how this storm "will affect Florida's already faltering property insurance market." Additionally, Dixon says while DeSantis gave three briefings Monday, "he has not, however, put himself out...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
Miami New Times

Virginia Key Employee Stunned by Criminal Charge Over Code Violation

After the closing of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center this past August, 17 center employees were abruptly left without a job, including former marketing and operations director Diana Perez-Pazos. With the wounds of that loss still fresh, Perez is now facing a criminal charge over a commercial code violation that was not her responsibility, according to her attorney.
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
