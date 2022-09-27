Read full article on original website
DeSantis Thanks 26 States for Hurricane Ian Support
Florida has been greatly affected by Hurricane Ian, with hundreds reported to have died in Lee County according to that county's sheriff. With footage being shared across social media, and with reporters braving the effects of the storm to bring up-to-date coverage, Floridians and the country have been watching for the first sign that the coast is clear. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has provided an update, thanking 26 states for extending support as Florida continues to face Hurricane Ian.
Activists, Democrats seek to energize Black voters. ‘Change is coming, because I don’t owe anyone anything.’
Political activists and Democratic elected officials in South Florida are stepping up efforts to energize African American and Caribbean American voters, hoping they’re a potent and decisive force in November’s elections. A strong turnout among Black voters is crucial for Democrats. Without it, the party has little hope of winning the marquee contests — for governor and U.S. Senate — and could ...
FL Legislators Send Bipartisan Letter to Biden in Support of DeSantis' Call for Assistance
As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida and on its way to the Carolinas, a bipartisan delegation has sent a letter to President Joe Biden (D) calling for a Major Disaster Delegation would support the response and recovery to all those affected by the state. Florida’s three biggest statewide elected officials (Gov. Ron DeSantis – R-FL, Sen. Rick Scott – R-FL, and Sen. Marco Rubio – R-FL) recently called for the President to answer the call of duty to offer federal assistance to the relief effort.
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —9.28.2022 — BRACE FOR IMPACT: Category 4 Hurricane Ian Will hit Florida Today — Politicizing the Storm— More..
The worst-case scenario for Florida has happened. Hurricane Ian is now a Category 4 storm that could be upgraded to Category 5 just as it impacts Southwest Florida. There was a bit of a wobble northwest, but it's tracking to hit north of Naples. The latest NOAA advisory still has...
DeSantis Activates Florida's Critical Disaster Relief Fundraising Effort
Hurricane Ian is hitting Southwest Florida, and while Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is fundraising as the storm impacts Florida, First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund. The Fund is the state's official private fundraising mechanism set up to help Florida communities "respond to...
Miami New Times
Anastasia Samoylova Captures the Sunshine State in Her New Book, Floridas
A discarded wig lays on the ground, disheveled among dirt and rocks. The way the strands land looks like the legs of an octopus. Anastasia Samoylova hunches over and brings her head and shoulders into the frame in a way that almost appears as if she is wearing the wig.
Democrat Bagga Responds to Attack Mailer Put Out by Fred Hawkins
Despite Hurricane Ian being the biggest news in Florida this week, there is still time for midterm election coverage. District 35 for the Florida House has just generated its own share of news. On Monday, Democratic nominee Rishi Bagga tweeted a response to an attack mailer put out by his Republican opponent Rep.Fred Hawkins. Bagga calls the allegations "so bad we got a good laugh." The mailer calls Bagga "really radical" and claims he is in favor of allowing non-citizens to vote, in favor of releasing criminals, and is against term limits.
DeSantis-appointed Florida official resigns after photo emerges appearing to show him in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood: report
Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young told Politico that, when questioned, Jeffery Moore did not deny that it was him in the photos. Moore has resigned.
Christina Pushaw and Rep. Andrade Accuse POLITICO of Politicizing Hurricane Ian
Ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida, Politico's Matt Dixon says this is Ron DeSantis' first hurricane as Governor. Dixon anticipates to see how this storm "will affect Florida's already faltering property insurance market." Additionally, Dixon says while DeSantis gave three briefings Monday, "he has not, however, put himself out...
Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.
Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
Virginia Key Employee Stunned by Criminal Charge Over Code Violation
After the closing of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center this past August, 17 center employees were abruptly left without a job, including former marketing and operations director Diana Perez-Pazos. With the wounds of that loss still fresh, Perez is now facing a criminal charge over a commercial code violation that was not her responsibility, according to her attorney.
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
Ron DeSantis Takes Action to Protect Florida Cyberspace, Universities, Real Estate From Hostile Nations
Last week, at an event in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced executive action and legislative proposals to address threats posed by the Communist Party of China and other hostile foreign powers in cyberspace, real estate, and academia. These measures will curtail the intentions of all seven countries on Florida’s list...
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
Expansion of LGBTQ+ rights is strategy to appease Cubans during crisis, expert says
MIAMI – As Hurricane Ian approached, the Cuban government announced on Monday that about 66.9% of the voters with valid ballots were in favor of legalizing LGBTQ+ marriage and family planning. Andy Gomez, a University of Miami expert on attitudes in post-Fidel Castro Cuba, said the island’s communist leaders...
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling - but is it enough for struggling buyers?
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling. Last month prices fell in Miami-Dade for the first time since 2021, and prices in Broward have dipped for the first time in months. For those who have been waiting for the market to cool down, this is great news. But how...
Closures Across South Florida Due to Expected Impacts of Hurricane Ian
With the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian in the coming days across South Florida, several closures will be taking place. All Miami-Dade courts and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote hearings scheduled for those dates may still take place. All Miami-Dade parks will be closed through Thursday. Zoo...
King tides recede in South Florida causing minor flooding in Broward, Miami-Dade
Weather brought on by Hurricane Ian coincided with king tides in South Florida. As the natural disaster makes landfall, the tidal effects are expected to cause more flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday. Residents of the area said they are used to flooding caused by high tides. Water levels were higher...
