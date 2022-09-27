Read full article on original website
MLB Personnel Predict Team Aaron Judge Signs With In Offseason
Even before the games got underway in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge was poised to break the bank this winter. But after putting together one of the best campaigns in big league history, the superstar slugger is going to cost even more for teams that are interested in his services.
Red Sox Roster Moves: Pitcher Optioned As Nathan Eovaldi Reinstated
Nathan Eovaldi is back with the Boston Red Sox as the organization announced the right-hander has been reinstated prior to Thursday afternoon’s series-ending game against the Baltimore Orioles. Connor Seabold has been optioned in order for Eovaldi to return from the 15-day injured list. The veteran was placed on...
How Xander Bogaerts Felt About Assessment From Chaim Bloom
Chaim Bloom understands Xander Bogaerts is not an ordinary player. The Red Sox chief baseball officer acknowledged as much during a recent appearance on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast. Bloom admitted Bogaerts, who turns 30 on Saturday, is approaching a point in his career where organizations often consider moving on. However, that approach can’t really be applied to a player who brings as much to the table as the Boston shortstop does.
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak-Bruins Contract Talks Heating Up?
A big question surrounding the Bruins this season is whether a contract extension will get done with David Pastrnak. The Boston forward is entering the final year of his deal and made it clear he has no issue having these kinds of talks throughout the season should one not get done before Opening Night.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff
A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
NBA Rumors: How Celtics Likely Will Make Roster Room For Blake Griffin
The Celtics will need to make a corresponding move to officially add Blake Griffin, who reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Friday, as Boston currently has the maximum 20 players in training camp. So, what’s the play?. Well, MassLive’s Brian Robb reported Friday, citing a league source, that Boston...
Jarren Duran Gets Single In Return, Red Sox Lose 9-0 To Blue Jays
Jarren Duran was able to get on the board in his return to the majors. The Boston Red Sox were outmatched in Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, losing 9-0. Duran went 1-4 with a single in the losing effort against Toronto. For more, check out...
Mets, D-Backs National League Best Bets for September 30
Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.New York Mets (-130) vs. Atlanta Braves (+110) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122) The Atlanta Braves and New York...
MLB Writer Believes Yankees Could Sign Shohei Ohtani After Next Season
The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes will start up again following the 2023 season when the two-way phenom can hit free agency. And prominent MLB writer Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes not only will the New York Yankees put themselves in the running for the current Los Angeles Angels star, but they have a realistic chance of signing him, too.
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1
Aaron Judge didn't come close to hitting his 62nd home run, going 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1
Red Sox Wrap: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays Shut Down Boston’s Bats
The Boston Red Sox opened their latest series against the Toronto Blue Jays in losing fashion, dropping the first of three games, 9-0, on Friday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-82, while the Blue Jays improved to 88-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Entering the...
Nine Random NHL Thoughts As 2022-23 Season Gets Closer
A new NHL season is upon us, and as the curtain goes up on the 2022-23 campaign, here are nine random thoughts from across the league. We’ll start locally with the Bruins, who dedicated the offseason to finding yet another stick to keep the championship window propped open. The big news was moving on from Bruce Cassidy and hiring Jim Montgomery. The latter impressed in Dallas and is a respected name within the sport. But he has his work cut out for him. The Bruins don’t have the high-end talent to match some of the league’s elite. Their success will be found on the margins, and that puts pressure on Montgomery. The coach will have Patrice Bergeron to lean on, and David Krejci is back in Boston, too. Those guys need to be good out of the gate given the Bruins’ brutal injury situation. If they can tread water until everyone’s healthy, they’ll eventually be a tough out. But if things go sideways early, it could be a struggle to get it back on the tracks. The range of potential outcomes for this team is large.
Blue Jays Fan Launches Glove After Missing Aaron Judge’s 61st Home Run
One Blue Jays fan might have missed out on a seven-figure payday by a matter of inches Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. Roger Maris now has company atop the American League single-season home run leaderboard. Aaron Judge matched the Yankees legend in New York’s series finale against Toronto, clubbing his 61st round-tripper of the year in the seventh inning of the Bronx Bombers’ eventual 8-3 win.
Red Sox President Responds To LeBron James’ Boston Comments
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the comments made on the city of Boston by Los Angeles Lakers star and Red Sox part-owner LeBron James. However, rather than allowing his fandom — being a Massachusetts native — to direct his stance on the matter, Kennedy took a more objective approach when inserting his two cents on the comments.
How Blue Jays Fan Reacted To Aaron Judge Miss; ‘I Almost Had It’
One Toronto Blue Jays fans came incredibly close to a historic grab, and perhaps the payday that would have came with it, Wednesday night at Rogers Centre as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched his 61st home run of the season into left field. Frankie Lasagna, however, was unable...
Why Bruins’ Mike Reilly Feels ‘Rejuvenated’ Entering New Season
Mike Reilly couldn’t avoid it any longer. The Boston Bruins defenseman knew he needed ankle surgery and finally went through with it this offseason. That’s never an easy decision to make, but Reilly told reporters Friday his ankle was bothering him for a couple of years, which led to some uneven play, and he was glad to get the surgery done.
Heat’s Tyler Herro Issues Bold Take, Calls Out Fellow NBA Players
The Miami Heat, who made it to the Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals in two of their last three seasons, may have an upcoming contract negotiation issue approaching with shooting guard Tyler Herro. Herro and the Heat have an Oct. 17 deadline to agree on a rookie-scale extension, however,...
Nathan Eovaldi’s ‘Loved Every Minute’ Pitching For Red Sox
The circumstances of Thursday’s outing against the Baltimore Orioles weren’t lost on Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. The 32-year-old is set to become a free agent at season’s end and might have just made his second to last start for the Red Sox, a club Eovaldi has spent the last four-plus seasons with. With an uncertain future ahead, it put Eovaldi in a reflective mood when discussing his time with the organization following Boston’s 5-3 win at Fenway Park.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree To One-Year Deal With Blake Griffin
The Celtics made a move to bolster their depth. Boston agreed to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources. With both Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics were left shorthanded and...
