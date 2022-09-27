ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Why The Commercial Appeal hired a full-time First Amendment beat reporter | Column

By Michael A. Anastasi, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

The Founding Fathers very clearly foresaw the danger of unchecked authority. Their writings go into great detail about the potential for government corruption, the lure of power, and the need for transparency.

This was a uniquely American concept and led to a uniquely American solution: The First Amendment of the United States Constitution . Five freedoms — of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition — were not to be abridged.

Yet while Americans have consistently shown overwhelming support for the ideas behind the First Amendment, their understanding of how its promises should be interpreted has varied greatly. And they continue to evolve.

Tennessee has long been at the forefront of debate and decision over how these fundamental freedoms should manifest in a pluralistic society. We’re nearing the 100th anniversary of the landmark Scopes Monkey Trial in Tennessee and some of the same legal, theological and humanistic arguments that took place then are taking place today.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Debate over the banning of books, school curriculum, the place of faith, access to government records, and free speech at college campuses and on social media are just a few of the issues of our day.

That’s why we’ve decided at the USA TODAY Network Tennessee that it is the right time to devote a full-time reporter focused on covering First Amendment issues.

The Freedom Forum has a long, distinguished history

Funded by the non-partisan Freedom Forum through Journalism Funding Partners, our reporter will be one of the first in the nation to be so dedicated, allowing us to consistently focus more attention and develop sophisticated storytelling around these critical freedoms.

What’s noteworthy is our approach. Some news organizations might cover the First Amendment as related to a press issue with a journalist whose beat is the media, or a question over religious freedom with a legal or religion reporter.

By bringing the topic under a single journalist, we’ll develop the deep sourcing, expertise and focus needed to explore these complex issues and keep them at the forefront of community discussion.

And while we will be mainly covering the issues of Tennessee, we’ll extend our reach more broadly throughout the South and nationally as developments dictate.

The Freedom Forum has a long history in Tennessee, through John Seigenthaler and other past editors, and through our parent company Gannett. The John Seigenthaler Center opened on the campus of Vanderbilt University more than 30 years ago. With such a rich legacy, it makes even more sense for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee to take this bold step.

Special Subscription Offers

The First Amendment distinguishes U.S. from autocracies

It is no coincidence the Bill of Rights begins with the First Amendment. The rights of free speech, freedom of religion, the right to petition, to peaceably assemble and the freedom of the press are foundational to democracy.

These freedoms are exactly what distinguishes the United States from totalitarian regimes such as those found in Syria, North Korea, Iran, China, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Government, as Abraham Lincoln put it nearly a century after the Constitution was signed, must be “of the people, by the people, for the people.”

We’re committed to doing our part to make that happen.

Who is the new First Amendment reporter?

Angele Latham is the USA TODAY Network Tennessee's new First Amendment reporter. She most recently worked at The Jackson Sun as the government and business reporter.

She was editor of the Independent Appeal in Selmer, Tennessee following graduation from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in journalism and visual communication. She is a native of Hickman County.

Michael A. Anastasi is editor and vice president of the USA TODAY Network Tennessee, which includes The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal, The Tennessean and The Knoxville News Sentinel. Write to him at manastasi@tennessean.com .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why The Commercial Appeal hired a full-time First Amendment beat reporter | Column

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selmer, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
Gizmodo

Subreddit Forces People to Comment ‘Greg Abbott Is a Little Piss Baby’ to Protest Texas Social Media Law

Understanding the wacky laws that get passed in Texas—my home state—to “rein in” Big Tech can get confusing. Is it free speech to tell a private company what its users are and are not allowed to post? Or is that censorship? One of the Texas’ most recent laws targets social media companies and bans them from moderating, or, as the state says, “censoring,” users’ posts based on their political views. I’ll explain, and I’ll ask you to remember one phrase: “Greg Abbott is a little piss baby.” It’s the key to understanding it all.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time

UTICA, Mich. (AP) — At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state. This was not a typical political event; there were no microphones, no literature to hand out and few who would consider themselves activists. Among them was a mother of four whose only previous political experience was pushing for later school start times, a busy medical student and a retired teacher who, at 75, has never felt comfortable knocking on doors or cold calling for a candidate. “But I feel strongly about abortion,” said Mary Ann Messano-Gadula. “Women should be able to take care of their own bodies.” Messano-Gadula, who attended the late September “Vino the Vote” event with two friends, described herself as the most shy of the bunch. But she said she planned to do what organizers asked of attendees — post some Facebook messages and text some friends to try to get them to support an amendment to the state constitution guaranteeing abortion rights.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Seigenthaler
Person
Abraham Lincoln
bloomberglaw.com

Uber Fighting Bill That Would Nix #MeToo Nondisclosure Pacts

Legal scholars say bill is a start, but leaves more to be done. Uber Technologies Inc. has lobbied behind the scenes against components of legislation that would nullify some nondisclosure agreements for workers alleging sexual harassment and assault, people familiar with the efforts said. The bill, known as the SPEAK...
BUSINESS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy