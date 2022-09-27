Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Teen boy rushed to hospital following northern Minnesota rollover
NEAR ROSEAU, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenage boy is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle rollover. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 1:45 a.m. the teen was driving west on Hwy. 11 when his vehicle left the road and rolled several times. The crash...
fox9.com
Man who sparked northern Minnesota manhunt convicted in brutal slaying of wife
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MInn. (FOX 9) - A man who sparked a multi-week-long manhunt last summer in northern Minnesota has been convicted of murder in the gruesome slaying of his wife. A jury found Eric Reinbold guilty on two counts of murder on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his...
kfgo.com
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
