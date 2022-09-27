ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseau County, MN

valleynewslive.com

Teen boy rushed to hospital following northern Minnesota rollover

NEAR ROSEAU, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenage boy is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle rollover. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 1:45 a.m. the teen was driving west on Hwy. 11 when his vehicle left the road and rolled several times. The crash...
ROSEAU, MN
kfgo.com

16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
BISMARCK, ND

