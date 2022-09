Kim Samuel, the author of “On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation” has spent her entire career helping to alleviate social isolation and improve the ability for people to connect with each other. She describes her meeting with Nelson Mandela as the turning point in her life. After he had spent three decades in prison, she assumed that he understood what social isolation was. When she asked him how three decades of isolation had impacted his life he responded “No I have never been isolated. On Robben Island we were all brothers working together with a common purpose. I was never alone.”

