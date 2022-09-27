CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – School district officials met with parents and residents Wednesday night to discuss the futures of some school buildings. The officials laid out how they want to proceed with a new master plan for revitalizing and possibly rebuilding school buildings. After the failed bond issue to raise more than $100 million dollars, superintendent Joe Knoll says they’re starting planning from square one, and they need feedback from the community.

