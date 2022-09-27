ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Magistrate orders Chill Can developer to repay Youngstown $1.5M

A magistrate is ordering the developer of Youngstown’s unfinished Chill Can project to refund $1.5 million to the city. What began more than 5 years ago as a project to create 237 new jobs at a plant in Youngstown that would manufacture self-chilling beverage cans brought a judgment from County Court Magistrate Dennis Sarisky on Wednesday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

City of Youngstown receives over $20,000 grant to prevent crime

The City of Youngstown is set to receive over $20,000 in grant money to help prevent crime. Congressman Tim Ryan announced Thursday afternoon that the City of Youngstown will be receive $26,353 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
WYTV.com

Local event to share resources for minorities, businesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Development Minority Business Development Division is hosting a Regional Listening Tour on Wednesday. It will share resources available to help thrive minorities, women, veterans and disadvantaged businesses. It’s from 10 a.m. to noon at Concept Studios on West Federal Street in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
#City Council
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Mayor Announces He is Going to Washington, D.C. Today, That and More From City Council Meeting

(Aliquippa Mayor Walker at Wednesday Night’s City Council Meeting) Story and Photo by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker announced at Wednesday night’s council work session that he is participating in a Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 29, 2022. at the White House. According to information the mayor received, he was asked to plan to share the impact of the Biden-Harris Administration. in the City of Aliquippa.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WFMJ.com

Broadband expansion project looking to improve internet access for Ohioans

The state of Ohio has allocated $500,000 in funding for a Lake-to-River Fiber Broadband regional expansions project. The project will improve digital equity through Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties. Funding will be used to conduct an engineering analysis, which will help create a technical blueprint for a broadband corridor...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Golf fundraiser to provide coats for children in need

MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) – A golf course in Trumbull County is teaming up with a new charity to carry on the late Lindsey Villanueva’s passion of giving coats to children in need. The Links by the Tracks on State Route 5 in Mecca is hosting a charity day...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Hazardous waste, tire collection set for this weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hazardous waste collection and tire recycling events are set for this weekend. Household hazardous waste collection is happening at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This is for Mahoning County households only. Drop-off times will be based on the first letter...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

School district talks buildings, master plan with locals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – School district officials met with parents and residents Wednesday night to discuss the futures of some school buildings. The officials laid out how they want to proceed with a new master plan for revitalizing and possibly rebuilding school buildings. After the failed bond issue to raise more than $100 million dollars, superintendent Joe Knoll says they’re starting planning from square one, and they need feedback from the community.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Dog warden tells county shelter is overrun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats. Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

