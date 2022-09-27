Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Magistrate orders Chill Can developer to repay Youngstown $1.5M
A magistrate is ordering the developer of Youngstown’s unfinished Chill Can project to refund $1.5 million to the city. What began more than 5 years ago as a project to create 237 new jobs at a plant in Youngstown that would manufacture self-chilling beverage cans brought a judgment from County Court Magistrate Dennis Sarisky on Wednesday.
Local city cracking down on blighted properties
The mayor in Cortland is putting absentee landlords and other property owners on alert when it comes to keeping their properties up.
WFMJ.com
City of Youngstown receives over $20,000 grant to prevent crime
The City of Youngstown is set to receive over $20,000 in grant money to help prevent crime. Congressman Tim Ryan announced Thursday afternoon that the City of Youngstown will be receive $26,353 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The...
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
Hermitage, Wheatland residents meet to discuss merger proposal
Residents in Hermitage and Wheatland will decide whether or not to merge in November. Wednesday night, the city of Hermitage hosted a public meeting ahead of election day to provide information to voters.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County awarded millions to fix lead-based paint hazards
(WKBN) – Mahoning County is getting more than $6 million to fix lead-based paint hazards. It’s very important to help remove them to protect children and families from the health effects of lead exposure. A test for lead poisoning is simple. It is recommended for children ages 1...
Trumbull County prison marks milestone
The state prison in Trumbull County is celebrating a big milestone next week.
WYTV.com
Local event to share resources for minorities, businesses
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Development Minority Business Development Division is hosting a Regional Listening Tour on Wednesday. It will share resources available to help thrive minorities, women, veterans and disadvantaged businesses. It’s from 10 a.m. to noon at Concept Studios on West Federal Street in...
3 Warren businesses broken into, over $20K stolen
Mancan Staffing, Vapor Kings and Warren Nails on Elm Road NE, were broken into sometime after 1 a.m.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Mayor Announces He is Going to Washington, D.C. Today, That and More From City Council Meeting
(Aliquippa Mayor Walker at Wednesday Night’s City Council Meeting) Story and Photo by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker announced at Wednesday night’s council work session that he is participating in a Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 29, 2022. at the White House. According to information the mayor received, he was asked to plan to share the impact of the Biden-Harris Administration. in the City of Aliquippa.
WFMJ.com
Broadband expansion project looking to improve internet access for Ohioans
The state of Ohio has allocated $500,000 in funding for a Lake-to-River Fiber Broadband regional expansions project. The project will improve digital equity through Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties. Funding will be used to conduct an engineering analysis, which will help create a technical blueprint for a broadband corridor...
WYTV.com
Golf fundraiser to provide coats for children in need
MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) – A golf course in Trumbull County is teaming up with a new charity to carry on the late Lindsey Villanueva’s passion of giving coats to children in need. The Links by the Tracks on State Route 5 in Mecca is hosting a charity day...
WYTV.com
Hazardous waste, tire collection set for this weekend
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hazardous waste collection and tire recycling events are set for this weekend. Household hazardous waste collection is happening at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This is for Mahoning County households only. Drop-off times will be based on the first letter...
WYTV.com
School district talks buildings, master plan with locals
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – School district officials met with parents and residents Wednesday night to discuss the futures of some school buildings. The officials laid out how they want to proceed with a new master plan for revitalizing and possibly rebuilding school buildings. After the failed bond issue to raise more than $100 million dollars, superintendent Joe Knoll says they’re starting planning from square one, and they need feedback from the community.
WFMJ.com
Concerns raised about critical issues regarding the future of Eastern Gateway Community College
The Eastern Gateway Community College Education Association (EGCCEA) is expressing a heightened level of concern to Eastern Gateway's Board of Trustees. The association says there are three critical issues facing the college:. - The lack of progress on the ongoing accreditation probation the Higher Learning Commission has imposed on the...
WYTV.com
Dog warden tells county shelter is overrun
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats. Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 29, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Hot liquid, threats hurled at man in Warren
A man was treated at the hospital after he said that someone threatened to shoot him and threw hot liquid in his face.
Man who tried to wrestle Ohio cop for gun sentenced by feds
An affidavit in the case said Rodriguez was charged after Youngstown police Oct. 31 answered a gunfire call about 8:15 a.m.
Green Youngstown hosting tire disposal drop-off
Green Youngstown is accepting tires in need of proper disposal this Saturday at the Covelli Center.
