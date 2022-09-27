Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
KVOE
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia’s Fanestil Meats west campus, taken to Newman Regional Health afterward
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after being electrocuted in west Emporia on Thursday. The incident happened inside Fanestil Meats’ campus at 4700 West US Highway 50 around 9:15 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News a construction worker fell off a ladder after being electrocuted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says the man was shocked, walked to the ambulance and was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Further details are pending.
KVOE
Fire in central Emporia under investigation
Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Washburn sends Dr. Farley off into retirement with celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Marching Blues Band gave quite the farewell for Dr. Jerry Farley on Friday. The marching band came together for a bombastic goodbye to the university’s longest-serving president. Dr. Farley’s retirement is effective Friday, September 30th, though he’s sticking around the school for another...
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
KVOE
Contract worker shocked, released from hospital, sent home after incident at Fanestil Meats
Officially, it’s being called a electrocution. Both Fanestil Meats owner Dan Smoots and Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch tell KVOE News the situation was more of an electric shock than a full-blown electrocution. The incident happened at Fanestil Meats’ campus at 4700 West US Highway 50 around 9:15 am,...
WIBW
Community invited to join RCPD, BBQ Team at National Night Out
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to join RCPD and its BBQ Team at National Night Out. The Riley Co. Police Department says it has invited the community to join members for free food and a meet-and-greet with personnel, specialty teams, vehicles and other local emergency service units at National Night Out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka. Officials were called to the 200 block of SE Quincy around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Lt. Scott Scurlock tells 13 NEWS that a person walked into the Law Enforcement Center...
WIBW
Topeka man to ride ultramarathon to raise funds for children with cancer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka businessman will ride an ultramarathon to raise money for two local children with cancer. Eric Nordgren, a Topeka businessman says that for the 17th year in a row, he will ride an ultramarathon bile ride to raise money for local pediatric cancer patients. He said the 2022 ride will pass through 12 counties, cap 17,000 miles and recognize its 17th year.
WIBW
Stormont Vail sees new bike racks thanks to local organization, grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grant from Stormont Vail to a local bicycle organization has come full circle with the installation of new racks at hospital and clinic locations. Stormont Vail Health says a grant it provided to the Topeka Community Cycle Project has come full circle. It said the Cycle Project - a nonprofit bicycle organization focused on its mission to broaden access to cycling - requested a charitable contribution in the winter of 2021 from the Foundation.
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Chase Co. man electrocuted early Fri. morning
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Chase County man died Friday morning due to an apparent electrocution. KVOE radio reports that Chase Co. Deputies were called to 2147 240th Rd near Strong City around 3:20 a.m. Friday. Officials say when they arrived, they located the body of Shawn Gilligan, 36....
WIBW
Topeka area becomes younger, more diverse according to Census
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Capital City’s population is becoming younger and more diverse. The Greater Topeka Partnership says the U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 data on Sept. 15 which shows that the population of Shawnee Co. has increased by 1,389 residents since 2019. This is the fastest the population has grown in a decade.
Shawnee County ponds stocked with sunfish, catfish
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five local ponds have been stocked with hybrid sunfish and catfish on Wednesday. The fish come courtesy of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation who announced the five ponds received additional fish on Sept. 28. Clarion Woods and Horseshoe Bend pond both were stocked with 200 hybrid sunfish. The following ponds have been […]
Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka
At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka.
Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation
The Emporia School Board issued a statement on the ongoing misconduct investigation into the Emporia High School's football team.
WIBW
Literature lovers to head to Washburn for Heartland Literature Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Literature lovers from across the state will converge on Topeka for the Heartland Literature Festival. Washburn University says it will host the Heartland Literature Festival between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, with keynote speaker and author, Lisa Fipps. The festival will be held in the Washburn Room in the Memorial Union, 1820 Jewell Ave.
WIBW
Middle school project celebrates local Hispanic role models for Hispanic Heritage Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robinson Middle School created a school project to celebrate heroes and role models who are Hispanic. A Robinson Middle School class started a project that focuses on the life of the student’s selected hero. Each student wrote about a hero they admire, created a poster board, and presented their report at the “Breakfast with Heroes” event.
WIBW
Lanes of Gage, 10th Ave. to close for construction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of Gage Blvd. and 10th Ave. will close for construction. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Sept. 30, City URI is expected to close multiple lanes at two locations for construction projects. First, the City said crews will close the right southbound lane...
Comments / 0