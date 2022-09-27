Jaxon Smith-Njigba hasn’t played much yet this year, but C.J. Stroud and Ohio State's passing attack have done just fine without him. After missing most of the season opener due to a mild hamstring injury that he suffered midway through the first quarter, Smith-Njigba sat out the Week 2 win over Arkansas State, played in less than two quarters against Toledo in Week 3 – collecting two catches for 33 yards in the 77-point outburst by the Buckeyes – and missed the game against Wisconsin last Saturday night. Although he was expected to return to full-time action against the Badgers, Smith-Njigba was listed as unavailable prior to kickoff and didn't even participate in pregame warmups one week after playing (in a minimal role) against Toledo.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO