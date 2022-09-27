ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"

Ohio State’s cornerback situation didn’t cost it against Wisconsin, and it’s not likely to negatively impact Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers’ 111th-ranked passing offense. Considering the ongoing injury issues and general lack of depth at the position, though, it will remain among the biggest question marks...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Looks to Continue Dominance Over Rutgers

3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Ohio State typically does a good job of avoiding bulletin-board material, and this week has been no different. None of the Buckeyes who met with the media this week predicted a blowout win or talked down on Rutgers. Ryan Day said the Scarlet Knights are “better than they’ve been in the past,” and J.T. Tuimoloau described them as “a sneaky good team.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Passing Attack Has Excelled Even With Jaxon-Smith Njigba Sidelined

Jaxon Smith-Njigba hasn’t played much yet this year, but C.J. Stroud and Ohio State's passing attack have done just fine without him. After missing most of the season opener due to a mild hamstring injury that he suffered midway through the first quarter, Smith-Njigba sat out the Week 2 win over Arkansas State, played in less than two quarters against Toledo in Week 3 – collecting two catches for 33 yards in the 77-point outburst by the Buckeyes – and missed the game against Wisconsin last Saturday night. Although he was expected to return to full-time action against the Badgers, Smith-Njigba was listed as unavailable prior to kickoff and didn't even participate in pregame warmups one week after playing (in a minimal role) against Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Stover Enjoying His Cousin's Breakout Season and Plans More Visits to Ohio State, A Preview of OSU's Upcoming Recruiting Weekend

It’s going to be pretty hard to top last weekend’s Ohio State visit for four-star 2024 safety Garrett Stover. Not only did the Ohio product fully take in the atmosphere of the blackout in OSU’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin, but he watched his cousin, Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, have a career night. In the win, Stover caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. This was on the heels of a three-catch, 81-yard performance against Toledo the week before.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Makes A Statement Against Wisconsin Even As Questions Linger with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cornerbacks

Ohio State exceeded our expectations for the second week in a row. While both of us expected Wisconsin’s defense to make life a little more difficult for Ohio State’s offense than Toledo could, the Buckeyes kept things rolling against the Badgers, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions to race out to a 28-0 lead before ultimately cruising to a 52-21 victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Justin Frye's Got The Running Game Humming

Fresh off smashing Wisconsin last Saturday thanks in part to an Ohio State rushing attack churning out 258 yards on six yards a pop, head coach Ryan Day met with the media yesterday to discuss his Buckeyes. Central to the discussion was Day's observations on how offensive line coach Justin...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Rutgers Beat Writer Brian Fonseca Expects Another Blowout Win for Ohio State over Scarlet Knights

3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. The Scarlet Knights have never come within 22 points of beating Ohio State, but they’re off to a 3-1 start this season. Will this be the year Rutgers finally gives Ohio State a close game? Fonseca doesn’t think so, nor does he think the Scarlet Knights are likely to win many more games than the games they’ve already won.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Friday Night Fights:

Welcome back to Friday Night Fights. This is your chance to prove to yourself, or to others, that you are an expert in predicting Ohio State's football success. FNF keeps the receipts and shows everyone how good your takes were – if you are feeling particularly bold, get in the comments and defend your take.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Justice Sueing "110%" Healthy After Yearlong Injury Layoff, Says "I Feel Better Than I Felt, Ever" Ahead of Long-Awaited Return

Ohio State’s played 94 games since adding Justice Sueing to the roster as a California transfer in 2019. Sueing’s only been on the floor for 33 of them. The Hawaii native sat out his first year due to NCAA transfer rules that have since been changed, but even then, he would’ve missed the second half of the year due to a foot injury suffered in practice. Sueing started all 31 games in 2020-21, but his fifth year – expected to be his last as a college basketball player – was thought to be his true opportunity for breakthrough success.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Damarion Witten Says Getting an Ohio State Offer Was "An Honor," Daevin Hobbs Receives an Offer from the Buckeyes, Kylan Fox Will Visit Columbus Saturday

Four-star Ohio 2024 tight end Damarion Witten is becoming more comfortable with Ohio State after each visit to Columbus. The Glenville product camped with the Buckeyes in June alongside several of his high school teammates, then made his way back to OSU for gameday trips in September for the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Rutgers Game Poster

For 100 years, Ohio Stadium has been a landmark off the banks of the Olentangy River in Columbus. Ohio Stadium, the Horseshoe, the House That Harley Built. The venue that 100,000-plus Ohio State fans fill as the Buckeyes drive, drive on down the field, the men of the scarlet and gray.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

The Constant Gardener

Michigan State three times, Michigan twice, Purdue twice, Penn State twice, Iowa and Nebraska. That's all 11 of Ohio State's conference losses since Bucky last got the best of Brutus. The home team torching the Badgers over the weekend was as predictable as the visitors' game strategy, which was - for the 30th consecutive year - to be as Wisconsony as possible and hope for the best.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Rutgers Game Trailer Has Us Ready Ready For a Fight

Ohio State is ready for a fight when Rutgers comes to Columbus this weekend. "When the bell goes ding, ding, that's time to go. When the bell goes ding, ding, make sure your mind is ready to go for a fight," Larry Johnson said in the trailer. "It's about time we take the dog in you – the dogs gotta come out today. Let me say it again, the dog in you has gotta come out today. We gotta unleash ourselves today."
COLUMBUS, OH

