2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville triumphs against Providence
Mooresville 40, Providence 28: CHARLOTTE—Mooresville stepped out of Greater Metro Conference play Thursday night and defeated Providence. Jawarn Howell finished with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Kyjuan Westmoreland added 74 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. The Blue Devils (5-1) led 21-7 at halftime...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville rolls against winless Foard
NEWTON—Statesville (3-3, 2-1) shook off a sluggish first half start with a dominant second half on its way to a 49-13 win over Fred T. Foard (0-6, 0-3) on Thursday night. Leading 14-7 with two minutes left in the first half, the Greyhounds drove the ball all the way into the Foard red zone and found themselves with the ball at the Tigers 6-yard line with 50 seconds remaining.
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers
The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
247Sports
HOF Aggie N.C. A&T QB Maseo Bolin takes over the reins of the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame
Former N.C. A&T quarterback Maseo Bolin has the distinct honor of being inducted in his high school, West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, and college, N.C. A&T State University, Hall of Fames. Bolin started at quarterback all four seasons that he was a member of the N.C. A&T State University...
Mooresville, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mooresville. The A.L. Brown High School soccer team will have a game with Mooresville High School on September 29, 2022, 14:30:00. The A.L. Brown High School soccer team will have a game with Mooresville High School on September 29, 2022, 16:00:00.
Gastonia, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Hickory Grove Christian School soccer team will have a game with Gaston Day School on September 29, 2022, 13:00:00.
lakenormanpublications.com
Strong rushing attacks leading to wins for Mooresville schools
MOORESVILLE – Establish the run and stop the run. Those are usually the keys for the vast majority of football coaches across the country at any level. While quarterback has become the marquee position in the NFL and college, the high school game still relies heavily on running backs, whether it’s in an I-formation, pistol or spread to matriculate the ball down the field.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Charlotte star quarterback Andrew Rawls died in a freak skydiving accident
Andrew Rawls played Quarterback on the 2002 Independence High School Football team which went on to become the State Champions in North Carolina. He was a very solid quarterback and an avid skydiver. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old Rawls died in a skydiving accident on September 24, 2022 in Chester County, South...
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Feel Good Friday: Cleveland County student making history in the classroom
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby student is changing the narrative in her family by going to college — just so happens she made Cleveland County history while doing it. Laila Chambers, 18, is in her first year at N.C. A&T. She's studying nursing and wants to be a traveling nurse after graduating.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
Split tree falls onto car, home while classes being taught in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Remnants of Hurricane Ian moved northwest through the Queen City Friday afternoon and it brought strong, steady rain and wind. About 6,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in Mecklenburg County as the storm moved through. Wind gusts in Charlotte reached at least 46 mph. There were several...
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones exposes young girls to IT through her business, Girl Code Empower
N.C. A&T is one of the leading universities producing the most Black graduates with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees in the country including N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones, founder of Girl Code Empower. The growing organization designed by Jones provides girls ages 10 to 16 opportunities to gain...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Will Be Remote Friday, September 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to the potential of inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and staff will be remote Friday, September 30th. All schools and facilities will be closed through Sunday, Oct.2, and all services and activities will be canceled. Students who have not been assigned a...
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Officials Update On Hurricane Preparations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday morning, officials updated the community on storm preparations and ahead of Hurricane Ian. Community members are asked to only call 911 for emergencies. Call 911 for downed trees on houses, powerlines, and blocking roads. The hours for Char-Meck 311 on Saturday have been extended to...
