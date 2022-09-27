ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville triumphs against Providence

Mooresville 40, Providence 28: CHARLOTTE—Mooresville stepped out of Greater Metro Conference play Thursday night and defeated Providence. Jawarn Howell finished with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Kyjuan Westmoreland added 74 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. The Blue Devils (5-1) led 21-7 at halftime...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville rolls against winless Foard

NEWTON—Statesville (3-3, 2-1) shook off a sluggish first half start with a dominant second half on its way to a 49-13 win over Fred T. Foard (0-6, 0-3) on Thursday night. Leading 14-7 with two minutes left in the first half, the Greyhounds drove the ball all the way into the Foard red zone and found themselves with the ball at the Tigers 6-yard line with 50 seconds remaining.
STATESVILLE, NC
fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers

The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
FORT MILL, SC
High School Soccer PRO

Gastonia, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hickory Grove Christian School soccer team will have a game with Gaston Day School on September 29, 2022, 13:00:00.
GASTONIA, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Strong rushing attacks leading to wins for Mooresville schools

MOORESVILLE – Establish the run and stop the run. Those are usually the keys for the vast majority of football coaches across the country at any level. While quarterback has become the marquee position in the NFL and college, the high school game still relies heavily on running backs, whether it’s in an I-formation, pistol or spread to matriculate the ball down the field.
MOORESVILLE, NC
247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte

Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Football Games#Hurricanes#Lake Norman High School#American Football#Highschoolsports
corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Will Be Remote Friday, September 30

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to the potential of inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and staff will be remote Friday, September 30th. All schools and facilities will be closed through Sunday, Oct.2, and all services and activities will be canceled. Students who have not been assigned a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian

It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Officials Update On Hurricane Preparations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday morning, officials updated the community on storm preparations and ahead of Hurricane Ian. Community members are asked to only call 911 for emergencies. Call 911 for downed trees on houses, powerlines, and blocking roads. The hours for Char-Meck 311 on Saturday have been extended to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

