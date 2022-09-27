Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois invites public to welcome home ceremony
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport in Marion will be welcoming home our Veterans from their day in Washington DC with a Welcome Home ceremony and everyone is invited. It will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The 10-member Welcome Home Committee has been meeting monthly to plan the...
KFVS12
Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest scheduled for October 8 in Murphysboro, Ill.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - For the last 12 years, a fundraising event is held that gives back to the community in Murphysboro, Ill. The 12th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is coming for yet another appearance. Now under the leadership of Revitalize 62966, Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest was...
KFVS12
Out of Darkness Walk to be held in Paducah
It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1.
KFVS12
Burn ban issued for Pope County, Ill.
POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pope County is under an Open Fire Burn Ban until further notice. According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Department, the county has experienced 3 field fires in the past few days. Sheriff Suits, along with Pope County Government, the city of Golconda, Rural Pope...
kbsi23.com
Fall Kidsignment Expo begins in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The semi-annual Kidsignment Expo began Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Pavilion in Marion. Consigners brought in new and gently used kids’ items to sell at discounted prices. Items range from clothes to toys to rockers and more. Those selling the products at the Kidsignment Expo keep 70 percent of all sales.
cilfm.com
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man
WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest features music, food, beer Oct. 7-8
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will feature music, food, beer and more. Check it out October 7-8. On Friday, see them tap the keg and watch the volksmarch. On Saturday, there will be a pet parade, stein hoisting and more live music.
wsiu.org
Human remains found in West City belong to a West Frankfort man
The human remains discovered in West City last weekend have been identified. The West City Police Department reports the remains found Sunday in the 900 block of West Washington Street belong to 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort. Halaska was last seen in the area where the remains were discovered...
KFVS12
Low river levels in Cape Girardeau
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
KFVS12
2 arrested for Jefferson County murder
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Winter Food Truck Rally coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is living out her late husband’s dream of running a hot dog cart, and that’s not all. Suzana Long, the owner of Turk Dawgs, is hosting Cape Girardeau’s first Winter Food Truck Rally. The event will be held at...
KFVS12
Jackson native discusses past books, upcoming projects
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the Mt. Vernon Fall Fest. 17th Annual Cape Comic Con to bring in thousands this weekend. Thousands are expected to attend the 17th Annual Cape Comic Con this weekend. Mt. Vernon Fall Festival this weekend.
KFVS12
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to hold Out of the Darkness Walk in Paducah
PADUCAH, KY. (KFVS) -Tomorrow, a walk of remembrance, hope, and support will be taking place in Paducah. It’s the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walk. One attendee will be Whitney Austin, the executive director of Whitney Strong. Whitney Strong is an organization dedicated to...
KFVS12
City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman
CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Popeye and his friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester, Ill. Themed around the almost century old spinach-loving sailor and his many friends, the upcoming Fall Festival will include “Sea Hag’s Street Market,” “Poopdeck Pappy’s Pumpkin Street” and “Swee’ Pea’s Kid Zone”, as well as pumpkin carving contests and live music.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
KFVS12
52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held in November
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza is set to take place in November in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.
KFVS12
Mercy Health announces free flu vaccines in Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health is offering free flu vaccines for those wanting to get extra protection against the flu virus. Mercy Health believes that it is likely that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, so they encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from getting sick.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport closing runway for Taxiway B project
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is moving forward with its Taxiway B project. According to the airport’s Facebook page on Friday, September 30, runway 10-28 will be closed starting on Monday, October 3 at 5 a.m. This is part of phase 1 of the...
KFVS12
City of Jackson: Pick up leaves, yard waste this fall to prevent street flooding
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is reminding residents to pick up leaves and yard waste this fall. According to a news release from the city, when the debris piles up in the gutters, it can clog storm drains and cause unnecessary flooding. City leaders ask that you do not...
