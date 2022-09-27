ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

KFVS12

Out of Darkness Walk to be held in Paducah

It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Costumed Super Heroes and...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Burn ban issued for Pope County, Ill.

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pope County is under an Open Fire Burn Ban until further notice. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Department, the county has experienced 3 field fires in the past few days.
POPE COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Fall Kidsignment Expo begins in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The semi-annual Kidsignment Expo began Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Pavilion in Marion. Consigners brought in new and gently used kids’ items to sell at discounted prices. Items range from clothes to toys to rockers and more. Those selling the products at the Kidsignment Expo keep 70 percent of all sales.
MARION, IL
cilfm.com

Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man

WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
wsiu.org

Human remains found in West City belong to a West Frankfort man

The human remains discovered in West City last weekend have been identified. The West City Police Department reports the remains found Sunday in the 900 block of West Washington Street belong to 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Low river levels in Cape Girardeau

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested for Jefferson County murder

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Costumed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Winter Food Truck Rally coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is living out her late husband’s dream of running a hot dog cart, and that’s not all. Suzana Long, the owner of Turk Dawgs, is hosting Cape Girardeau’s first Winter Food Truck Rally. The event will be held at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Jackson native discusses past books, upcoming projects

17th Annual Cape Comic Con to bring in thousands this weekend. Thousands are expected to attend the 17th Annual Cape Comic Con this weekend. Mt. Vernon Fall Festival this weekend.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Popeye and his friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester, Ill. Themed around the almost century old spinach-loving sailor and his many friends, the upcoming Fall Festival will include “Sea Hag’s Street Market,” “Poopdeck Pappy’s Pumpkin Street” and “Swee’ Pea’s Kid Zone”, as well as pumpkin carving contests and live music.
CHESTER, IL
KFVS12

52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held in November

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza is set to take place in November in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mercy Health announces free flu vaccines in Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health is offering free flu vaccines for those wanting to get extra protection against the flu virus. Mercy Health believes that it is likely that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, so they encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from getting sick.
PADUCAH, KY

